New Clarinda Superintendent attends first board meeting

New Clarinda Superintendent Jeff Privia attended his first meeting of the Clarinda Community School District Board of Directors July 13 at the McKinley Central Office.

Privia officially started his duties in Clarinda July 1 and replaces former superintendent Chris Bergman. Prior to coming to Clarinda, he served as the PK-5 principal at Underwood.

During the 2014-2015 school year, Privia was the middle school principal and athletic director for Underwood. He also oversaw the implementation of a 1:1 technology initiative for that school district.

During the meeting, board president Darin Sunderman officially welcomed Privia to the Clarinda School District.

“I would like to take the time right now to welcome Mr. Privia to his first official meeting,” Sunderman said.

Privia informed the board he attended a conference for new superintendents hosted by the School Administrators of Iowa in Des Moines. Among the items discussed during the conference, Privia said, were what superintendents should be doing in their first 90 days with a new school district.

“It was nice to know I’m doing some of those things -- being at ballgames, being at board meetings, those kinds of things -- before I really got started. So it was nice to have a little affirmation,” Privia said.

Financial issues and the process for superintendent evaluations were also among the items discussed during the conference. Privia said he would be meeting in closed session with the board at its July 27 meeting to review what he learned about the evaluation process.

Also during the meeting Wednesday, the board was introduced to Kelsey Potratz who will be serving as the PK-6 Dean of Students for Clarinda for the 2022-2023 school year.

Later in the meeting, the board approved extending the Revenue Purpose Statement for the school district to 2051. This will allow the district to borrow money against the Secure an Advanced Vision of Education (SAVE) fund, formerly known as local option sales tax funds, for future projects.

The current statement was approved in 2009 and is set to expire in 2031. Clarinda voters will be asked to approve the extension on the Sept. 13 ballot.

“It’s nothing new. It’s something we’re already doing, so this is not adding taxes to any of our taxpayers or anything like that,” Privia said.

“We’re just extending the deadline,” Sunderman said. “It’s not a new tax.”

Also Wednesday, the board approved the new meal prices for the 2022-2023 school year. The new lunch prices are 10 cents per meal higher to offset the recent rises in food prices.

As a result, the new lunch prices will be $2.80 for K-6 students, $2.95 for high school students; and $3.95 for adults. The new breakfast prices for the year were set at $1.40 for K-6 and high school students, while the cost will be $2.05 for adults.

The board also identified its four legislative priorities to be submitted to the Iowa Association of School Board for the upcoming year. Last year the board identified pre-school, special education, mental health and Supplemental State Aid as its priorities. Those priorities were identified again this year.

In other business, the board increased the status of carpentry instructor Jeff McCall from a 0.4 full-time employee to a 0.8 full-time employee. The board also approved a request to hold a trivia night Aug. 9 as a fundraiser for the seventh and eighth grade student council.

A renewal of the Simplified Online Communication System agreement with Filament Essential Services was approved by the board. The three-year renewal began in July 2022 and ends in June 2025.