Mozambique school founded by South Page graduate celebrates 25th anniversary

"I felt a little bit like a pioneer. I think every teacher has a dream to start their own school," Tammy Schaapherder said.

Today, Schaapherder and her husband, Jan-Peter, live just outside Clarinda. However, 25 years ago, they had just moved to Beira, Mozambique, located on the southeast coast of Africa.

Mozambique was just coming out of a war and numerous officials from international organizations had moved to Beira to aid the country in those challenging times. Schaapherder had been teaching at an international school in Tanzania and was recruited to establish a school now known as the Beira International Primary School (B.I.P.S.).

"We moved to Beira a couple months before the school was started. There were no international schools and the schools there for national people were only in Portuguese," Schaapherder said. "I knew I wanted to teach, but I didn't know any Portuguese."

Therefore, Schaapherder said she would start an international school if there were 10 students enrolled. Although there was interest in the school, B.I.P.S. was officially started in September of 1997 with only three students and Schaapherder held classes in the bottom portion of her home.

"People said they were interested, but when we got there only three families actually sent their children. The rest kind of sat back and watched," Schaapherder said. "Those parents really put a lot of trust in us."

That trust was rewarded within the first year. The school grew to a point where a larger building was needed, as well as a second teacher and an assistant teacher. Schaapherder spent three years at B.I.P.S. and over that time the school more than tripled in size.

Originally, the school offered classes for students ranging in age from kindergarten through fifth grade. That was expanded to sixth grade by the time Schaapherder departed.

The school also attracted students of various nationalities including students from the United States, Denmark, the Netherlands and Mozambique. "We had kids from all over. That was the best part," Schaapherder said.

Over the past 25 years, the growth of Beira and B.I.P.S. has mirrored one another. When the school was formed in 1997, Beira had a population of 397,368 people. In 2019, the population of the city had risen to 530,604 people.

Meanwhile, the school has grown from those three original students to more than 300 today. B.I.P.S. is now a K-12 school with its own school board that was created during the time Schaapherder was affiliated with the school.

However, Schaapherder said there were also challenges during her three years at the school. Road conditions at times made it difficult for students to get to school and there were issues with the electricity for the school.

"Everything we had for the school we had to work hard to get. We never threw anything away because there was always a chance it could be used for another project. We were very creative because we had to be," Schaapherder said.

In 2000, Schaapherder and her husband left Mozambique to return to the United States for the birth of their first child. Schaapherder was a graduate of South Page High School, so the couple settled near Braddyville before moving to their current home near Clarinda.

When Schaapherder left B.I.P.S., the school threw a large farewell celebration to honor her for her work with the school.

"They gave us a great sendoff. The teacher who took over running the school was from Canada and her children had been in the school. So that was great," Schaapherder said.

In recent years, Schaapherder has been able to reconnect with some of her former students through Facebook. So, as B.I.P.S. was preparing to celebrate its 25th anniversary Sept. 3, Schaapherder was asked to submit a video detailing the early days of the school.

"I am so proud the school is still going. Putting together the video brought back a lot of memories," Schaapherder said.