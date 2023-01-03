Morris resigns as District 3 Page County Supervisor

District 3 Page County Supervisor Chuck Morris submitted his resignation Tuesday, effective at 8:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, according to a press release.
Morris was elected to his first term as Supervisor in 2016 and won his second term in 2020 against write-in candidate Judy Clark.
”During my six years on the board, I have always tried to make decisions in the best interest of Page County and have strived to represent both myself and the county with dignity, professionalism and a servant heart," Morris said in the press release. "Unfortunately, as a result of the nearly nonstop vitriol of the past three years, my servant heart is becoming a hardened heart. That’s not who I am, nor who I wish to become.”
Morris apologized in the press release to those who supported him during the 2020 election for not fulfilling his four-year term.
The open seat will likely be filled by appointing a successor or holding a special election, though no decision has been made.