Workshop reviews procedure to address concerns with operation of school district

Procedures for addressing concerns related to the operation of the Clarinda School District were discussed during a work session June 23 involving the Board of Education, representatives of the Iowa Association of School Boards and the district’s counsel.
Earlier this year, the Clarinda board approved the creation of a general complaint form to be added to existing policies regarding public participation in board meetings; communication channels; employee complaints and public complaints about employees.
“We did have all these policies in place, but we didn’t have the form,” Superintendent Chris Bergman said,
Identifying an issue on a specific document, “formalizes it and puts a time stamp on it” so that a response can be developed, said Board President Greg Jones.
The form, he said, “puts a name to the complaint. It’s an avenue for the source to have a chance to have that conversation first.”
Jones said policies and procedures for handling complaints give “everybody accountability and a process to follow. We’re all well intended. We all want what’s best for the kids. We’re not all going to agree on what that is and how to get there.”
With information about an issue included on the form, “everything can be done in a timely manner” when taking appropriate action to respond to the complaint, said Director Trish Bergren.
The form “validates everyone, the community, the people with concerns.” Said Director Ann Meyer. It validates the staff, it validates us. Now we have a direction to follow. The intent is for the good of the district and the good of the children. Now we have some guide rails.”
With the form in use, Director Stacy Pulliam said, the board is allowed to “stay objective, to say ‘What is the main point we’re looking at?’ and for us as board members to be able to make a deliberate, prepared decision through this process.”
Director Darin Sunderman said it would be important for officials to know when a complaint has been made and to be informed about its status as the issue is being dealt with.
Details about how the form is to be filed, who the initial recipient will be and how a response to the expressed concern will be made -- and at what level in the school system -- are components that the board will need to spell out, said Harry Heiligenthal, IASB associate executive director for board development.
“We’re trying to bring stability and predictability to the process, and to encourage folks to follow that process,” he said. “It’s designed to work.”
By using the form in conjunction with current policies, he said, “you have a record of what the issue was.”
The goal, he added, is to take care of a concern “as close to the source as possible.”
That approach was also recommended by the district’s counsel, Kristi Latta, from the Des Moines-based law firm of Ahlers and Cooney.
“Try to resolve things at the lowest level,” she said, although she acknowledged that the board might have to make the ultimate decision in some cases.
“You want to be neutral and impartial,” she said. “You are a policy-making body and an adjudicating body.”
Heiligenthal said board members should avoid becoming involved in the investigative, research and fact-finding aspects surrounding a complaint, because, he said, “By law, you are charged to be the objective hearing body.”
“Having a chance to be heard doesn’t necessarily mean I get my way,” he said. “At some point, [after] the options have been explored, the decision may be, ‘We’re not going to hear this as a board.’ For community members and parents, that can create a real rub.”
During the work session, an overview of the board’s functions was reviewed.
Lou Ann Gvist, IASB board development and convention director, noted that a school board operates as a corporate body.
“Individual members acting independently have no legal status or authority and cannot commit or bind the board by their actions,” Gvist said.
She said courts have determined that duties of the board must be exercised by the board as a whole.
“Both in theory and in practice, you are a member of a team,’ she said.
Board members are “supposed to balance and protect the rights of kids and staff, but they’re also supposed to operate in public,” Heiligenthal said. “The public has the right to know what you’re going to spend your time on. But if it’s not on the agenda, you can’t talk about it. That is frustrating for community members.”
Latta stressed that school district business has to be conducted in open sessions, and board members are not permitted to discuss official topics in other settings.
They are also obligated to “protect confidential information about students and staff,” Heiligenthal said.
Bergman pointed out that there is a difference between transparency and confidentiality.
“They aren’t the same thing,” she said.
Some data cannot be made available.
“It’s the law,” she said. “It doesn’t mean we aren’t being transparent.”
Also at the work session, Heiligenthal inquired about recent accomplishments in the Clarinda district.
Bergren mentioned the Leader In Me project that provides mentoring opportunities and Sunderman cited the district’s success in providing in-person learning during the pandemic.
Meyer identified career and technical education programs that are part of the district’s strategic plan.
Bergman said that students in the construction trades program built a handicapped-accessible viewing deck at the high school and worked on cabinetry at the new city hall.
Pulliam said the district has “put kids at the center of every decision we’ve made,” and has “recruited excellent staff, brought about multiple activities and opportunities” and initiated internships in the community.
Jones also complimented the “great staff,” and said the district has created partnerships in the community that have benefited students and local citizens as well.
He said district officials “absolutely want engagement” with community residents because that is “what’s going to get us to the next step. It’s going to make us that leader. It’s going to make us be that desired school. It’s going to make our community grow.”