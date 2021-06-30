Workshop reviews procedure to address concerns with operation of school district

The form “validates everyone, the community, the people with concerns.” Said Director Ann Meyer. It validates the staff, it validates us. Now we have a direction to follow. The intent is for the good of the district and the good of the children. Now we have some guide rails.”

With the form in use, Director Stacy Pulliam said, the board is allowed to “stay objective, to say ‘What is the main point we’re looking at?’ and for us as board members to be able to make a deliberate, prepared decision through this process.”

Director Darin Sunderman said it would be important for officials to know when a complaint has been made and to be informed about its status as the issue is being dealt with.

Details about how the form is to be filed, who the initial recipient will be and how a response to the expressed concern will be made -- and at what level in the school system -- are components that the board will need to spell out, said Harry Heiligenthal, IASB associate executive director for board development.

“We’re trying to bring stability and predictability to the process, and to encourage folks to follow that process,” he said. “It’s designed to work.”