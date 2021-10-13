Work session planned for proposed Page County solar energy ordinance

A work session for a county solar energy ordinance has been scheduled for the Page County Board of Supervisors.

During the Oct. 5 Page County Board of Supervisors meeting, the potential for solar industrial plants in Page County was discussed and whether the county needed a solar energy ordinance. A work session has been scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 26, to develop a county solar energy ordinance. The Supervisors have read through similar county ordinances, including one from Fremont County, and will continue their research until the work session.

Supervisor Chair Chuck Morris said it is not required for the county to have a solar energy ordinance. He said decisions could be left up to the landowners, but he didn’t think that was the right way to handle it.

Supervisor Jacob Holmes’s main concern was with the cost of decommissioning and how this could affect the county. He commented he didn’t want to see it become a “tax burden rather than a tax benefit.” Holmes also addressed his concerns with the setback for solar panels from a nonparticipating landowners’ property line.

The supervisors decided to continue their research and commit to having another discussion on the matter in two to three weeks.