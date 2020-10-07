 Skip to main content
‘Wheels of Courage’ author discusses book
'Wheels of Courage' author discusses book

  • Updated
HJ - Rolling Devils Fesenmeyer

The Rolling Devils wheelchair basketball team from Naval Hospital Corona, circa 1947, featured veterans from World War II. Shambaugh native Gene Fesenmeyer, far right, was among the players on the team. A new book by David Davis of Los Angeles entitled “Wheels of Courage” details the birth of wheelchair basketball as a part of the rehabilitation program for paralyzed veterans of World War II and how the rise of wheelchair sports changed the view Americans had of people with disabilities. (Photo courtesy of Deborah Harms and the Winterholler family)

Join the Lied Public Library for an author visit with David Davis Monday, Oct. 19, at 6:30 p.m. The program will be live-streamed via Zoom at Facebook.

Limited seats will be available at the library to view the program. Contact the library to reserve a seat or request the Zoom link.

Davis is the author of the non-fiction book Wheels of Courage. He shares the story of three paralyzed veterans and their role in creating wheelchair basketball. This inspiring true story introduces the World War II veterans who started America’s first-ever wheelchair sports competition, forever changing the world.

Leona Rubin of Clarinda is the sister of Gene Fesenmeyer, who is one of the three veterans profiled in the book. Rubin will be present at the event to help share her brother’s story.

The program is free and open to the public.

