‘Wheels of Courage’ author discusses book

Join the Lied Public Library for an author visit with David Davis Monday, Oct. 19, at 6:30 p.m. The program will be live-streamed via Zoom at Facebook.

Limited seats will be available at the library to view the program. Contact the library to reserve a seat or request the Zoom link.

Davis is the author of the non-fiction book Wheels of Courage. He shares the story of three paralyzed veterans and their role in creating wheelchair basketball. This inspiring true story introduces the World War II veterans who started America’s first-ever wheelchair sports competition, forever changing the world.

Leona Rubin of Clarinda is the sister of Gene Fesenmeyer, who is one of the three veterans profiled in the book. Rubin will be present at the event to help share her brother’s story.

The program is free and open to the public.