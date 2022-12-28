West Central Community Action submits budget request

West Central Community Action provided more than $1.7 million in services to Page County during Fiscal Year 22.

Director Wendy Mueller met with the Page County Board of Supervisors by Zoom Dec. 27 to review the programs offered by the agency and submit a request for funding in Fiscal Year 2024. The new fiscal year starts July 1.

Mueller requested $4,000 in funding from Page County, which is a $500 increase from the current year. Mueller said the agency had not asked for an increase in funding since 2016.

"I just want to express my sincere gratitude and thank you, on behalf of West Central Community Action, for your continued support," Mueller said.

A nonprofit organization in Harlan, WCCA utilizes its funding to offer low-income resources to aid families in Iowa. Mueller said this includes various outreach services and local match requirements for programs serving Page County.

WCCA is overseen by an extensive Board of Directors. Supervisor chairperson Alan Armstrong is one of two Page County representatives on the board. Since Tuesday was his final meeting as a Supervisor, Armstrong will also be leaving the WCCA Board of Directors.

"I would like to thank Alan for being on our board. He does a great job and is very supportive," Mueller said.

"It was an honor and a pleasure to serve on the board for the last five years, plus. Thank you very much, and thank you for doing such a great job of leading West Central Community Action. We really appreciate it," Armstrong said.

During Fiscal Year 2022, which was the most recent information available, WCCA served 727 households in Page County consisting of more than 1,500 individuals. Of those 727 households, 46% were single households; 56% had an income below the 100% federal poverty guideline; and 52% were on a fixed monthly income.

Mueller said 45% of those people were between the ages of 18 and 59. She said 53% of the households also rented their home.

Among the services provided in Page County were two Head Start programs located in Essex and Clarinda. The educational programs served 16 children. A home-based Early Head Start program in Page County served an additional seven children.

The Child Care Resource and Referral program featured 18 programs in Page County with a total capacity of more than 630 spaces. Meanwhile, the Child and Adult Care Food Program had 118 children enrolled at six home-providers.

Weatherization services were provided to 10 households and totaled nearly $284,000 in funding used to improve their overall weather efficiency. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) also provided nearly $300,000 in assistance used by 547 households to help pay a portion of their winter heating costs.

"Those LIHEAP approved households also received two additional supplemental payments for an extra $180,000," Mueller said.

Energy Crisis Intervention Payments are also available to assist with furnace repairs or replacements as well as service continuity. In Page County, Mueller said $77,000 was spent to assist 88 households.

"We also received ARPA ECIP funding, which assisted another 109 households for a total of $85,000. So, in crisis alone, we spent over $160,000 in Page County to help clients," Mueller said.

A new federal program available to WCCA in Fiscal Year 2022 was the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program, which assists with past due water or sewer bills. The program offered almost $20,000 in assistance to 49 households.

The Family Development and Self Sufficiency program works with at-risk families who have children. The program assisted 10 families in Page County.

Finally, of the $1.7 million in services provided to Page County in Fiscal Year 2022, Mueller said more than $1.4 million went directly to clients and local venders.

Following the presentation, Supervisor Chuck Morris asked how the $1.4 million that went directly to clients and venders compared to Fiscal Year 2021.

"It's $420,000 more this year than Fiscal Year 21. A lot of that is due to the additional LIHEAP assistance we received from the feds. So, we were able to help a lot more clients with crisis assistance. And we served approximately 50 more households this year than in Fiscal Year 21," Mueller said.