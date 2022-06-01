Veterans strengthen fabric of hometowns

American Legion Sergy Post 98 dedicated five new United States flags to the Avenue of Flags during the 2022 Memorial Day program May 30 at the Clarinda Cemetery.

The five new flags were flown next to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier located at the center of the Clarinda Cemetery. The flags were donated by the families of the veterans they memorialized and many of those family members were on hand for the dedication ceremony Monday. A white cross bearing the name and branch of service the individual served in was placed at the base of each of the new flags.

Those five veterans honored during the dedication were Clark Batten, Andrew Boysen, Raymond James, Jack Swisher and Edwin Tomlinson. Steve Batten of American Legion Sergy Post 98 said there are now 275 United States flags to be flown in the Avenue of Flags.

Serving as the guest speaker for the Memorial Day program Monday was Gary Hookham of Clarinda. Hookham was a 1964 graduate of Clarinda High School and served in the United States Air Force from 1966 through 1970.

“I am honored to be speaking with you today on such an important occasion. We’re here today to honor our service members and remember the sacrifices they made,” Hookham said.

As a young boy, Hookham said he remembered helping his parents decorate the graves of family members at the Clarinda Cemetery and Old Memory Cemetery in New Market. At that young age, Hookham said Memorial Day did not carry much meaning for him.

However, Hookham said that changed after he completed his tour of service with the Air Force. Although Hookham served during the Vietnam Era, he said he was one of the “lucky ones” that did not have to go to Vietnam.

Still, Hookham said many of his friends did go to Vietnam. One of them was a classmate who was killed only days before returning home to Clarinda when he stepped on a landmine.

“He gave the ultimate sacrifice. I visited the Vietnam Memorial a few years back. I found his name, put my hand on his name and thanked Bernard Dickerson for his service,” Hookham said.

Although the reasons for joining the military vary from person to person, Hookham said there is a universal meaning behind each of those decisions.

“Service means sacrifice, even if that sacrifice is one’s own life. The impact of this ultimate sacrifice ripples through our communities. Service members’ deaths affect more than just the lives of their loved ones and friends. When their stories are shared in our neighborhoods, our homes, our schools and our places of worship, these men and women become a part of the collective identity of our hometowns,” Hookham said.