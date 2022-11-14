Veterans Day celebrates gallantry of military personnel

“My patriotic heart beats red, white and blue,” Gary Hookham of Clarinda said.

Hookham was the featured speaker at the Veterans Day program Nov. 11 at Clarinda High School. American Legion Sergy Post 98 of Clarinda coordinated the annual program in observance of Veterans Day.

Hookham graduated from Clarinda High School in 1964. He then served in the United States Air Force from 1966 to 1970.

A military veteran in the United States, Hookham said, is defined as an active duty member of the Armed Forces who received a discharge of any type other than dishonorable.

“There is not a requirement for the timeframe a person served in order to be considered a veteran. Unlike Memorial Day, which is a day for honoring those who passed away while serving in the military, Veterans Day is for the general public to celebrate those who have served in the U.S. military,” Hookham said.

Traditionally, the color yellow is used to show support for military troops in the United States. Therefore, yellow is considered the color to symbolize Veterans Day, along with the patriotic colors or red, which and blue.

However, Hookham said being an American requires more than displaying a yellow ribbon or a United States flag. He said even simply living in the United States does not make a person an American.

“To me, it takes a certain level of encouragement and awareness to be an American. Our veterans have sacrificed so much and worked so hard to give us what we have today. I believe you should have to give some sort of conscious effort to remember and appreciate them in order to be able to call yourself an American,” Hookham said.

Although some people may disagree with that statement, Hookham said that simply proves his point. That ability to disagree shows we live in a country where we are free to express our individual opinions.

Throughout the history of the United States, Hookham said, veterans have fought to protect that freedom. More importantly, the members of the military still stand ready to ensure those rights are not infringed upon or taken away.

“Our soldiers did not let down our flag and bow before the enemy. They were committed to sustaining the flag until the last breath and the last soldier,” Hookham said.

Hookham concluded his presentation by encouraging those in attendance to visit Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C., at some point during their life.

“There are 400,000 reasons in Arlington National Cemetery of why you should stand in silence for our great flag,” Hookham said. “Just remember, freedom is not free.”

Along with the students in grades 7-12 and the school staff that were in attendance, the program was also open to the public. All veterans who were present were asked to stand and identify themselves and the military branch they served with. Those veterans were then honored with a round of applause from the audience.

The Clarinda High School Band, the eighth grade band and the combined high school and middle school choir also performed during the ceremony. Following a rifle salute by the American Legion Color Guard, the program concluded with the playing of taps by Clarinda band members Grant Turner and Kenton Taylor.