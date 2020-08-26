With COVID-19 limiting events that the Page County Veterans Commission can attend, it has forced a reduction in membership.
During the Page County Supervisors meeting on Aug. 11, the Page County Board of Supervisors approved a request by Janet Olsen, executive director of Page County Veterans Affairs, to reduce the commission’s members from five to three.
“It is my commission board’s decision that they would like to go back to a three-man board,” said Olsen.
Also approved by the supervisors was a one-year extension for board member Wendy Halloran.
“Wendy has asked to be considered for that position,” said Olsen. “Now, that you’ve approved to go back to a three-man, because of the situation with COVID, you are within the law to drop the interviews and allow her to extend for one year. So, that is up to you as well. That’s what the commission would like to do and I am backing that decision.”
Halloran will join Gary Alger and Ron Gibson as commission members.
