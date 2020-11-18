Turbine talks with Supervisors get heated

A request for a county-sponsored meeting turned into a heated discussion during the Nov. 10 Page County Board of Supervisors meeting.

Jesse Stimson began by formally requesting the Board of Supervisors reconsider holding a county-sponsored meeting for the public that would provide information on non-participating landowners property rights in regards to wind turbines. Also speaking on the matter were Ryan Urkoski and Kalen Fulk. All three have consistently disagreed with the county’s wind turbine ordinance and having wind turbines placed in the county.

Stimson said the push for the county to hold a non-participating landowner property rights forum was so the public could compare both sides equally.

On Oct. 13, Supervisor Chair Chuck Morris moderated a virtual panel event, “Wind Energy: A Powerhouse for Iowa Communities” hosted by Power Up Iowa, which was posted on the county website. However, the county was not able to post a meeting on non-participating landowner property rights on the county website that was held over the summer because it was not a government-sponsored meeting.