Trustees review CRHC strategic plan

Clarinda Regional Health Center will be striving to meet an important new mission over the next five years.

Chief Executive Officer Chuck Nordyke reviewed a new five-year strategic plan being drafted by the hospital Nov. 24 during a Board of Trustees meeting. The new strategic plan is for 2020 through 2025.

“This is a living document that changes. When you do a five-year plan, you do little bites at a time and then every year you set your yearly goals and you build off of that. You do that a five-year end date in mind, but you can’t do it all at once. You have to do it over a period of time,” Nordyke said.

The vision of the hospital over the next five years is to have “our care and patient focus make us the first choice for patients, families, providers and employees,” according to the plan. The mission statement of the plan explains the hospital is “dedicated to providing health and wellness to our communities with compassionate, respectful, holistic and collaborative care.”

Trustee Dale Fulk said he was pleased with the mission statement defined in the plan. He said the board had received a thank you letter from a family that showed the staff at CRHC recognized the importance of offering compassionate and respectful care to patients and their families.