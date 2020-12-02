Trustees review CRHC strategic plan

Clarinda Regional Health Center will be striving to meet an important new mission over the next five years.
Chief Executive Officer Chuck Nordyke reviewed a new five-year strategic plan being drafted by the hospital Nov. 24 during a Board of Trustees meeting. The new strategic plan is for 2020 through 2025.
“This is a living document that changes. When you do a five-year plan, you do little bites at a time and then every year you set your yearly goals and you build off of that. You do that a five-year end date in mind, but you can’t do it all at once. You have to do it over a period of time,” Nordyke said.
The vision of the hospital over the next five years is to have “our care and patient focus make us the first choice for patients, families, providers and employees,” according to the plan. The mission statement of the plan explains the hospital is “dedicated to providing health and wellness to our communities with compassionate, respectful, holistic and collaborative care.”
Trustee Dale Fulk said he was pleased with the mission statement defined in the plan. He said the board had received a thank you letter from a family that showed the staff at CRHC recognized the importance of offering compassionate and respectful care to patients and their families.
“It was very touching to me because our staff showed that family respect and courtesy,” Fulk said. “This family will forever remember how they were treated here.”
Drafting the strategic plan was based on input from patients and community members as well as the medical staff and front-line staff at the hospital. Nordyke said data analysis was also considered along with results from the Community Health Needs Assessment.
Support Local Journalism
As a result, the plan identifies six priorities for the hospital to focus on during the life of the plant. The first of those priorities is quality, patient safety and experience.
The other priorities are workforce engagement and development; service expansion; physical asset strategy; community stewardship and financial stewardship. Nordyke said it is especially important for CRHC to continue improving its community stewardship.
“Pre COVID we were knocking it out of the park. With COVID, obviously it’s limited. So, we want to get back to knocking it out of the park,” Nordyke said.
The strategic plan then looked at each of those priorities and outlined how the hospital intended to successfully achieve those goals.
“This is not rocket science. Every hospital does the same six. It’s how you do them and what you do with them that matters,” Nordyke said.
Finally, Nordyke reminded the Trustees of one important factor. Although those six priorities are all currently important to the success of the hospital, he said future circumstances could dictate changing those priorities.
“We have to be nimble and quick to respond to changes that happen in healthcare and be able to look at options,” Nordyke said.
“We have specific goals. We have broad goals. But we’re willing to fly by the seat of our pants to do what you got to do,” Trustee Bryan Whipp said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.