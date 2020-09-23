Trustees finalize USDA loan application

A formal application for a $9.5 million loan from the United States Department of Agriculture was approved Sept. 22, by the Clarinda Regional Health Center Board of Trustees for the renovation and expansion project underway at the hospital.
A pre-application request was submitted to the USDA in June. Dee Fischer, an Area Specialist in Rural Development with the USDA, met with the board Tuesday during its monthly board meeting to review the details of the application.
"This is a milestone today," Fischer said.
Along with updating the pre-application to an official application for the $9.5 million loan from the USDA, the board approved signing a letter of intent to meet the conditions of the loan. The board also signed a request for obligation of funds for the project.
Since the amount of the loan requested by CRHC exceeds the state limit of $5 million, Fischer said the application would have to go to the national office of the USDA for approval.
The overall budget for the renovation and expansion project has been set at $12 million. Fischer said funding for the project would consist of a $9.5 million loan from the USDA, a $2 million loan from PCSB in Clarinda and $500,000 from the hospital.
"The requirements are almost identical to the existing loans the hospital has with us that I believe closed in 2012," Fischer said.
Fischer said plans are to get a majority of the interim financing for the construction project in place this fiscal year through UMB Bank. The $9.5 million direct loan from the USDA would be closed at the end of the construction project and would pay off the interim financing.
New interest rates are issued to the USDA each quarter of the year. An interest rate of 2.25% is available this quarter, which would result in a monthly loan payment of $36,385 for the hospital. The USDA loan is for 30 years with repayment starting after construction is completed.
"Our rate next quarter is going to be 2.125%, but that delays the project getting to construction. If we have to wait to approve it next quarter, we'd have to wait for the federal government to get its budget put together and we don't know when we would have money available to approve this. No construction activity can occur until the financing is in place," Fischer said.
Among the terms for the loan is the creation of a debt service reserve. Fischer said over a period of 10 years after the loan is closed, CRHC would be required to accumulate one annual payment in savings.
"So, one-tenth is put aside per year and at the end of 10 years it's considered fully funded. So, on your existing loans, I think you have a year or two left to get that fully funded, and that's about the timing when this project will be done. So you will just kind of continue to build that," Fischer said.
Murray Company of Overland Park, Kansas, was hired earlier this year to manage the construction projects. Fischer said approval of a construction manager also has to come from the federal USDA office.
Beyond the construction portion of the project, Fischer said there is also approximately $1.5 million included for the purchase of new equipment. Fischer said the $2 million loan from PCSB is being earmarked to cover those expenses and that loan will be repaid over a period of no more than 10 years.
"If federal dollars are used for that equipment, you have to follow the federal procurement guidelines as far as getting specifications, proposals and all of that for each piece of equipment purchased. If bank financing is used you don't have to do that," Fischer said.
Should the bid letting be successful and the hospital had loan funds remaining at the end of the project, Fischer said that money could potentially be used for other projects relating to renovation and expansion of the hospital.
"There are a lot of steps to get there, obviously, but it's not any different than what we went through when the hospital was built," Fischer said.
