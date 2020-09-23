Trustees finalize USDA loan application

Fischer said plans are to get a majority of the interim financing for the construction project in place this fiscal year through UMB Bank. The $9.5 million direct loan from the USDA would be closed at the end of the construction project and would pay off the interim financing.

New interest rates are issued to the USDA each quarter of the year. An interest rate of 2.25% is available this quarter, which would result in a monthly loan payment of $36,385 for the hospital. The USDA loan is for 30 years with repayment starting after construction is completed.

"Our rate next quarter is going to be 2.125%, but that delays the project getting to construction. If we have to wait to approve it next quarter, we'd have to wait for the federal government to get its budget put together and we don't know when we would have money available to approve this. No construction activity can occur until the financing is in place," Fischer said.

Among the terms for the loan is the creation of a debt service reserve. Fischer said over a period of 10 years after the loan is closed, CRHC would be required to accumulate one annual payment in savings.