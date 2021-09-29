Trees Forever posthumously honors Negley with 2021 Outstanding Volunteer Award

“As chair of the local Tree Board, Jean, who died in October 2019, steadily guided the planting, care and maintenance of trees in Clarinda, a community she loved. She was certain to involve others—especially children—in the effort, and loved nothing more than helping kids participate in the stewardship of their natural surroundings. At a memorial service in Jean’s honor, one of the speakers offered this lovely commemoration - Like the trees that protect us, Jean had a protective heart,” the citation read.