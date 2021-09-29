 Skip to main content
Trees Forever posthumously honors Negley with 2021 Outstanding Volunteer Award
Trees Forever posthumously honors Negley with 2021 Outstanding Volunteer Award

HJ - Jean Negley Trees Forever Award 2021

Trees Forever posthumously named Jean Negley as the winner of its 2021 Outstanding Volunteer Award. Paul Negley, center, accepted the award presented by Trees Forever President Kiley Miller, left, and Trees Forever Board Chairperson Teri Gibson during an awards dinner held Sept. 8 in Iowa City. Jean Negley died in October 2019. (Photo provided by Trees Forever)

Jean Negley of Clarinda has been posthumously named a recipient of the 2021 Outstanding Volunteer Award by Trees Forever.

Negley’s son Paul received the award in Jean’s honor at a celebration held Sept. 8 in Iowa City. Trees Forever leaders cited Negley for her work as the chair of her local Tree Board.

“As chair of the local Tree Board, Jean, who died in October 2019, steadily guided the planting, care and maintenance of trees in Clarinda, a community she loved. She was certain to involve others—especially children—in the effort, and loved nothing more than helping kids participate in the stewardship of their natural surroundings. At a memorial service in Jean’s honor, one of the speakers offered this lovely commemoration - Like the trees that protect us, Jean had a protective heart,” the citation read.

Every year, Trees Forever recognizes outstanding volunteers, environmental stewards, partners and advocates at Trees Forever’s Annual Celebration and Awards Dinner.

“Trees Forever volunteers love their communities and the landscapes of Iowa and Illinois and they are committed to leaving a better, greener world to future generations,” Trees Forever President and CEO Kiley Miller said.

