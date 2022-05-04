SWITG tests sleuth skills of audience with ‘The Mousetrap’

Prepare to use your detective skills as you follow along with the cast to unravel the murder mystery that takes place before your eyes on the Southwest Iowa Theatre Group Stanley L. Orton stage.

Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap” opens Friday at the Park Playhouse in Shenandoah’s Sportsman Park. Running for two weekends, May 6 – 8 and May 13 - 15, you can catch the show at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays.

As one of the longest running plays, “The Mousetrap” made its debut on stage in 1952 and, after a lengthy tour, opened at The Ambassadors Theatre in London that same year, where the performances continued until 1974, when it transferred to the St. Martin’s Theatre in London where it continued to run.

The year 1974 was also the first and last time SWITG performed the play on stage until this season. Board member, actor and director Tim Barr had shown interest in directing the play two years ago but then was faced with health issues, and board member, actor and director Jeff Hiser had agreed to step in and direct the play. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and SWITG had to put live performances on hold and refigure their season performances. With the 2021-22 season on track to be a great year with several live performances complete, Hiser and Sue Rogers are excited to co-direct and dedicate this next performance to take the SWITG stage to Barr.

The murder mystery play that Hiser and Rogers describe as a “tale of whodunit” takes place during the 1950s in an English guest house called Monkswell Manor, where seven strangers are stranded during a blizzard. Someone nearby has been murdered, and the police are looking for the suspect and discover a clue that connects Monkswell Manor to the crime. Each of the seven strangers is suspects, and then another murder takes place in Monkswell Manor after the police sergeant arrives to investigate the first murder. Throughout the play, Hiser and Rogers say the audience will be captivated trying to figure out which character committed the crime as clues lead you to believe it could have been any one of them. With a twist to the story, the audience will find out the answers in the end and how everything pieces together.

Both Agatha Christie fans, Hiser and Rogers said they have had a lot of fun directing the play, and Hiser said to the audience watching, “We say suspect everyone.”

Having several years to think about the set design with the delay in production, Hiser had a good idea of what he wanted it to look like. Rogers said they did their best to stay true to the era of the 1950s. Both said the entire cast had done a wonderful job of bringing their character to life and finding an English accent that perfectly fits their character.

With one new face on the SWITG stage, Hiser and Rogers said other cast members for this production range from performing in one or two plays, and others are veterans of the Park Playhouse. New to SWITG is Quinten Stanton, a sophomore at Sidney High School. Hiser and Rogers said they also have a brother and sister, Shawn Munsinger and Matthew Orton, back on the stage performing together after quite some time.

Cast members of the production are Shawn Munsinger as Mrs. Boyle, Matthew Orton as Jamor Metcalf, Tommy Hanna as Giles Ralston, Al Ruhde as Mr. Paravicini, Mason Saner as Detective Sergeant Trotter, Stanna Wellauer as Miss Casewell, Chelsie Pope as Mollie Ralston and Quinten Stanton as Christopher Wren. Munsinger also serves as the stage manager.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by calling the Park Playhouse box office at 712-246-1061 or emailing switg@switg.org. Tickets are $17 for adults, $15 for seniors 60 years of age and older, and $10 for Kindergarten through 12-grade students.