Survey directs future expansion of community trail

People may complete the survey the survey online by visiting https://clarindatrail.questionpro.com. Printed copies of the survey may also be picked up at and returned to the Lied Center. Committee members may also be stopping people while they are using the trail to verbally ask them the survey questions and submit those responses electronically.

“The types of questions on the survey include how often you use the trail, what types of activities you use the trail for, what you like best about the trail, are there enough lights and trash cans along the trail and where would you like to see the trail connect to in the future,” Hoppmann said.

Since the survey is open to all Clarinda residents as well as anyone living outside the city that uses the trail, Pullen said he is hopeful the committee receives at least 500 responses.

“The trail is a draw that brings people to Clarinda, just like the library and Lied Center do. So we want to know what people living outside of Clarinda like about the trail too,” Pullen said.

Hoppmann said 500 responses would equate to 10% of the Clarinda population and would provide the committee with a representative view of how people feel about the trail and its future.