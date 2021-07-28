Survey directs future expansion of community trail

By answering a few simple questions area residents can help forge a path for the future of Clarinda.
The Clarinda Community Trail Committee has launched a survey to gather community input on the use and future expansion of the trail. The survey consists of 13 questions that will help guide the decisions of the committee on the current and future efforts to expand the trail throughout Clarinda.
“This is something the committee has wanted to do for a while. As we have been looking at doing the current expansion and working on grants, we realized having a little more feedback would give us hard proof of how the trail is being used and how those users would like to see it expanded,” committee co-chairperson Andrew Hoppmann said.
“The trail is certainly getting used, but we hope the survey will further solidify that interest,” committee co-chairperson Randy Pullen said.
Serving along with Hoppmann and Pullen on the trail committee are Rebecca Ascherl, Elaine Armstrong, Elaine Farwell, Beckie Finch, Pam Herzberg, Brenda Lisle, Gary McClarnon, Carson Reidel and Gretchen Sump. The committee celebrated the fifth anniversary of the opening of the Clarinda Community Trail in April.
The initial portion of the Clarinda Community Trail consists of one mile of pathways running through City Park in the shape of a Figure 8. This provides users with two loops measuring one-half mile as well as the overall one-mile course.
Fundraising efforts are currently underway for the second phase of the trail project, which will run along the south side of Washington Street from Sixth Street to Foster Manor on 11th Street. Snyder and Associates, which serves as the engineering firm for Clarinda, is assisting with the project and has estimated the cost of the expansion at $290,000.
Hoppmann said more than half of the necessary funds have already been committed or applied for through grant. The Clarinda Foundation and City of Clarinda have each pledged a contribution of $50,000 for the project, while a $12,500 pledge was received from the Page County Community Foundation.
The committee has also applied for a $100,000 Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant from the Iowa Department of Transportation. That application was approved by local officials in Atlantic and is now being reviewed at the state level for final approval.
Donations for the project are also being accepted through the Clarinda Foundation.
“Within the next year we hope to be able to connect to Foster Manor. Then we want to connect the trail with the downtown,” Hoppmann said. “Our ultimate goal is to have a trail system that runs throughout the community. We want the trail to connect to important locations in the city like the Lied Center, the library, the hospital, the schools and the downtown square. The trail will consist of level concrete to provide an accessible path for everyone to use, whether they are walking, running, using a motorized wheelchair, pushing a stroller, riding skateboards or riding bicycles.”
People may complete the survey the survey online by visiting https://clarindatrail.questionpro.com. Printed copies of the survey may also be picked up at and returned to the Lied Center. Committee members may also be stopping people while they are using the trail to verbally ask them the survey questions and submit those responses electronically.
“The types of questions on the survey include how often you use the trail, what types of activities you use the trail for, what you like best about the trail, are there enough lights and trash cans along the trail and where would you like to see the trail connect to in the future,” Hoppmann said.
Since the survey is open to all Clarinda residents as well as anyone living outside the city that uses the trail, Pullen said he is hopeful the committee receives at least 500 responses.
“The trail is a draw that brings people to Clarinda, just like the library and Lied Center do. So we want to know what people living outside of Clarinda like about the trail too,” Pullen said.
Hoppmann said 500 responses would equate to 10% of the Clarinda population and would provide the committee with a representative view of how people feel about the trail and its future.
Although the committee may begin its analysis of the survey results at its next meeting Aug. 1, Hoppmann said the online survey would remain available beyond that point. Since the survey was started during the week of July 19, he said the responses have reinforced the current plans and view the committee has of the trail.