Supervisors vow to address dust issue as part of five-year construction program

A last minute addition was made to the Page County Secondary Road Construction Program during a special evening meeting of the Board of Supervisors held April 13 in the Page Room of the courthouse in Clarinda.
The program identifies road and bridge projects the Page County Secondary Roads Department will be working on over the next five fiscal years. The Fiscal Year 2022 plan was to be submitted to the Iowa Department of Transportation on or before April 15.
After hearing concerns from local citizens about a continuing dust problem, and related safety issues, on a three-mile stretch of D Avenue north of Essex, the Board of Supervisors included the chip sealing of the road in its five-year program. The road was originally chip seal, but was converted to gravel when Page County attempted to reduce the size of its chip seal road system.
“To the residents that have been patient for a very long time, we appreciate that patience and your professional approach of keeping this in front of us. I wish we had unlimited dollars that we could have had it done for you by now,” Supervisor Chuck Morris said.
With a traffic count of 150 to 170 vehicles per day traveling that section of D Avenue, Page County Engineer JD King said it was one of the highest used gravel roads in the county. King said those figures were based on a traffic count conducted by the DOT in 2016.
During the public comment portion of the meeting Tuesday, three residents who live along the section of D Avenue discussed impact of the dust created the traffic traveling on the gravel road.
John Seaman lives off of D Avenue on 110th Street. Seaman said he regularly uses the road when going to Shenandoah for work or when going to Essex.
“It’s a major issue we’re having out there,” Seaman said. “There’s too much traffic on this road. It needs to have a hard surface. Everyone in the area has suffered due to the constant dust cloud the traffic is kicking up.”
Therefore, Seaman requested the board consider returning the road to chip seal in order to eliminate the dust problem. He did not believe this would have a significant impact on the county budget.
“Looking at the budget, it seems to be in pretty good shape from what we’re seeing. We’re not asking for 20 miles of asphalt here. We’re asking for two miles, more or less, of chip seal for everyone in the area and northwest Page County that uses this,” Seaman said.
Clint Hascall said he drives a semi truck on D Avenue multiple times a day. When he turns into his residence, Hascall said he has to swing into the left lane and the dust is so severe he fears oncoming traffic will not be able to see him turning.
Hascall said the problem could be further compounded when people unfamiliar with the area are traveling the road due to construction work planned with Highway 59.
“That Highway 59 crossing is going to be coming in at the corner J14 and M41. With this gravel dust we got people having to sit there at the stop sign for a long time because it just hovers. You are going to have all these out-of-staters coming in. They’re going to sit there and not wait, and we’re going to have accidents,” Hascall said.
Brian Johnson said he has also witnessed several near accidents on D Avenue since it was converted to gravel 10 to 12 years ago. Johnson said several people use the road as a back way into Red Oak and they are driving at a high rate of speed.
“I’m afraid one of these days there’s going to be a car wind up in my yard. I have a pair of 4-year-olds that like to play out there. I don’t want anything to happen to them and I don’t want anything to happen to the people driving by,” Johnson said.
Even as a chip seal road, King said D Avenue was already chewed up when he was hired as Page County Engineer. He estimated it would cost between $25,000 and $40,000 per mile to install chip seal.
“Federal money could be used if found,” for the D Avenue project, King said.
King then reviewed the projects included in the five-year program for Page County. The program covers Fiscal Year 2022, which starts July 1, through Fiscal Year 2026.
King presented the Board of Supervisors with a map showing the locations of the projects and the intended year of work. The map featured three projects for Fiscal Year 2022 - a bridge project north of Essex; the resurfacing of Stanton Road from Highway 2 north to the county line with hot mix; and chip sealing a section of T Avenue south of Clarinda.
The second year of the program includes several bridge projects, while another bridge replacement is scheduled for Fiscal Year 2024.
In Fiscal Year 2025, King said the program calls for a second base stabilization and the seal coating of J55 east of Braddyville. Repairs to J53 near Shambaugh are also included.
The final year of the program features two bridge projects in the center of the county. King said those projects were pushed back from the current program.