Supervisors suspend meeting uploads

During the Jan. 19 Page County Board of Supervisors meeting, a two-week suspension of recording the Board of Supervisors meetings and uploading those to YouTube was unanimously approved. County officials will explore options to improve internet issues during these two weeks.
At the beginning of the pandemic, the supervisors begin utilizing Zoom for meetings. In September, the decision was made to record the Zoom meetings and upload them to YouTube. The Supervisor’s meetings can be found by searching Page County Iowa. Last week during the fiscal year 2022 budget meetings, the internet bandwidth at the Page County Courthouse was insufficient to upload the lengthy meetings during daytime business hours.
“I think Zoom has been a great thing and has helped us to navigate through COVID,” said Morris. “It adds convenience for people who wish to see what is going on at the board table. The recording of it and the uploading of it or even offering Zoom, none of that is code required. The question I would pose would be the recording part of it.”
Morris said he had multiple concerns after the county Information Technology Director Kory Kline had to upload a lengthy budget meeting from home during the evening to avoid internet issues that arose during daytime business hours. Other areas of concern were that recording the meetings is not required and the process of recording and uploading the meetings to YouTube is taking Kline off other tasks.
Supervisor Jacob Holmes pointed out having the recorded meetings available to view was a nice service for the public.
“My concern is for people that can’t come to the meetings because they work,” said Holmes.
Morris agreed it was an excellent service to provide but not at the expense of Kline having to work from home to upload the meetings or the expense of slowing down the daytime internet activity for the operations. Currently, the only office in the Page County Courthouse with fiber optic cable is the treasurer’s office.
Morris said once a meeting is recorded, it becomes an open record and must be made available to the public.
“I don’t know what the right or wrong answer is. I just want to talk about it,” said Morris.
Supervisor Alan Armstrong said 90% of the phone calls he receives concerning county business is after someone has read an article the media has posted on Facebook or published in the newspaper.
“They call to verify or question the discussion,” said Armstrong. “I’ve never had anybody call that’s watched the video and wants to question reasoning on how the discussion was, but I have through the news media.”
Holmes thought if people watched the entire meeting on YouTube, they wouldn’t need clarification calling it an “amazing resource.” However, Morris didn’t have a lot of confidence that people, in general, watch the entire video but instead watched snippets and disregarded the rest.
Armstrong felt torn as he also utilizes the recorded meetings at times.
“On the other hand, it’s important for the constituents to keep in touch with us and not lose that connection,” said Armstrong. “I’m a strong believer that there is too much social media, there is too much Facebook, YouTube and all that. I like it when people call and ask a question. I like to hear their comments and their thoughts instead of not hearing it.”
Morris agreed having a recorded record of the meetings was a nice perk.
“However, a year ago, very few of us even knew what Zoom was,” said Morris. “We take great pains to take minutes and that’s been our record for decades.”
Before making the motion to discontinue recording the Zoom meetings, Armstrong said he disagreed with an employee having to take work home at night that was not a requirement.
Discussions also included the supervisors looking into incorporating evening meetings into the schedule to accommodate those who cannot attend the morning meetings.