Supervisors suspend meeting uploads

Supervisor Jacob Holmes pointed out having the recorded meetings available to view was a nice service for the public.

“My concern is for people that can’t come to the meetings because they work,” said Holmes.

Morris agreed it was an excellent service to provide but not at the expense of Kline having to work from home to upload the meetings or the expense of slowing down the daytime internet activity for the operations. Currently, the only office in the Page County Courthouse with fiber optic cable is the treasurer’s office.

Morris said once a meeting is recorded, it becomes an open record and must be made available to the public.

“I don’t know what the right or wrong answer is. I just want to talk about it,” said Morris.

Supervisor Alan Armstrong said 90% of the phone calls he receives concerning county business is after someone has read an article the media has posted on Facebook or published in the newspaper.

“They call to verify or question the discussion,” said Armstrong. “I’ve never had anybody call that’s watched the video and wants to question reasoning on how the discussion was, but I have through the news media.”