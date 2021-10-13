Supervisors set public hearing on proposed ATV/UTV ordinance

Residents may soon be able to operate ATVs and UTVs on county gravel roads if a proposed ordinance passes.
During the Oct. 5 Page County Board of Supervisors meeting, a public hearing was set for Oct. 26 on the proposed ordinance allowing recreational use of ATVs and UTVs.
Supervisor Chair Chuck Morris said the discussion on the proposed ordinance began in December of 2020, and it was time to decide whether to adopt an ordinance or not.
State law permits the agricultural use of ATVs on roadways. However, counties are allowed to permit recreational use, but a registration fee must be paid. In the Mills County ordinance the supervisors referenced, Morris said a $30 initial registration fee is required with a $30 renewal fee each year.
Supervisor Jacob Holmes thought allowing the recreational use of ATVs was a positive move for the county but didn’t want to inhibit those individuals using them for agricultural purposes. Supervisor Alan Armstrong was also on board with moving forward on the proposed ordinance and hoped other communities would follow the county’s direction.
The supervisors discussed options for making agricultural use exempt from the required registration and permit fee without complicating things for law enforcement.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer said some of the issues they see with ATVs and UTVs are lack of seat belt use and under-age drivers. He said a valid driver’s license is required to operate utility vehicles on a roadway, and agricultural use is not exempt from that law. Palmer also recommended the speed limit be set at 35 mph at all times and proof of insurance be carried at all times.
While Palmer said he could see both sides of the discussion whether to allow agricultural use to be exempt from the registration fee, he said having all utility vehicles registered can make things easier for law enforcement.
Palmer noted his ideas were just suggestions saying, “It’s not up to me what the ordinance says, it’s up to our office to enforce this ordinance however you decide it’s written.”
Page County Recorder Brenda Esaias said she is not against having a county ordinance; however, she wanted to make everyone aware of the cost of switching from agricultural use to recreational use on utility vehicles since agriculture use is under the current state law exempt from having to register.
“When we open this up, then these farmers are going to have to bring the paperwork into me, and they are going to be paying for the first time around $59.25 or something like that. You’re going to have to buy a title, registration, and then you’re going to have your $30 permit.”
Esaias said if a farmer is not tax-exempt, they would also have to pay sales tax, and if they don’t have the proper paperwork, then an affidavit will need to be done. She said using UTVs and ATVs for recreational purposes requires annual registration, which will cost around $47.75.
If passed, the ordinance would permit ATVs on gravel roads in the county during the day. Hard surface roads would be permitted only if a gravel road was not available. The use of ATVs on state highways would not be allowed, nor would it be permitted to use ATVs within the city limits.
The board decided to leave agricultural use exempt from the registration and permit fees but request that farmers still have a registration sticker from the recorder’s office on their utility vehicle. There would be no cost for this sticker. Having the registration sticker would simplify enforcement of an ordinance for law enforcement and assist tracking of an abandoned utility vehicle.