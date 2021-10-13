Supervisors set public hearing on proposed ATV/UTV ordinance

While Palmer said he could see both sides of the discussion whether to allow agricultural use to be exempt from the registration fee, he said having all utility vehicles registered can make things easier for law enforcement.

Palmer noted his ideas were just suggestions saying, “It’s not up to me what the ordinance says, it’s up to our office to enforce this ordinance however you decide it’s written.”

Page County Recorder Brenda Esaias said she is not against having a county ordinance; however, she wanted to make everyone aware of the cost of switching from agricultural use to recreational use on utility vehicles since agriculture use is under the current state law exempt from having to register.

“When we open this up, then these farmers are going to have to bring the paperwork into me, and they are going to be paying for the first time around $59.25 or something like that. You’re going to have to buy a title, registration, and then you’re going to have your $30 permit.”

Esaias said if a farmer is not tax-exempt, they would also have to pay sales tax, and if they don’t have the proper paperwork, then an affidavit will need to be done. She said using UTVs and ATVs for recreational purposes requires annual registration, which will cost around $47.75.