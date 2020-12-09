Supervisors revise county procurement policy

The Page County Board of Supervisors approved revisions to the county’s procurement policy during the Dec. 1 meeting, in compliance with the federal government for the distribution of CARES Act funding.
“Our procurement policy did not satisfy their needs,” said Supervisor Chair Chuck Morris. “There was not enough language referencing some of the federal grant divisions for lack of a better word. Because we can’t access those dollars that have been allocated to Page County without this procurement it required either its own policy or at the suggestion of Carl Sonksen our attorney he thought that we could simply amend what we had.”
With the financial strain from COVID-19, state, local and tribal governments can receive assistance through the CARES Act Fund.
In other business:
The Page County Engineer Department will be installing energy efficient LED lights on their trucks.
Supervisors approved tax abatement on property owned by the city of Shenandoah at 207 East Valley Avenue in Shenandoah.
