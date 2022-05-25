Supervisors request evaluation of critical jail expense

By answering one critical question, the Page County Board of Supervisors hopes to gain a better sense of how rapidly the county needs to proceed with the construction of a new jail.

During its meeting May 17, the board met with Greg Wilde of the Samuels Group by Zoom to consider having the company move forward with the third phase of its jail study. The third phase of the study would provide the county with a schematic design of the jail facility, but would cost $25,000 and take approximately four months to complete.

However, before investing in that stage of the study, the Board of Supervisors requested the Samuels Group present an evaluation of the costs involved in transporting and housing inmates at another jail were the Page County Jail closed due to its deteriorating condition.

Supervisor Chuck Morris said recent jail inspections have noted the same problems with the jail the Samuels Group identified in the initial phase of its jail study in October of 2021. Since Page County is working to solve those problems, Morris said the state may be more willing to allow the jail to remain operational. Still, he said it was clear the days for the current jail are numbered.

“I thing that is a huge part of how quickly, or not, we move forward,” Morris said. “In my mind, I’d really like to know what it’s going to cost us if we get shut down.”

Given the extremely high cost of materials and the current inflation rate, Supervisor Jacob Holmes said he had concerns about investing $25,000 to develop a schematic plan the county may not be able to afford proceeding with. If that proves to be the case, Holmes said the county may face having to pay a similar cost in a few years to update this portion of the study.

“As crazy as the world is right now, it feels like everything is getting ready to blow up. I just don’t see spending $25,000 today until we know we’re about six months from, maybe, acting on something. I have to see something turn around,” Holmes said. “I’m not saying the jail doesn’t have issues and need attention and need, eventually, a new jail. But I don’t know about spending it today.”

Wilde said history has proven that waiting to proceed with a construction project only means the cost increases.

“The reality is the jail is not going to improve as time marches along by itself. That’s the flip side. There is a cost to doing nothing, and that cost is potentially higher interest rates and potentially inflated building material costs as you move down the path,” Wilde said.

Normally, Wilde said the Samuels Group includes a 4% escalation figure in its estimates to cover fluctuations in inflation and related expenses. However, in light of what has occurred over the past year, he said that figure was increased to 10% for the cost estimates on the Page County Jail.

Wilde, along with Samuels Group President Sid Samuels, presented the board with its cost estimates for a new jail and sheriff’s office May 10. Those costs ranged from $12.5 million to $17.5 million depending on what additional services would be housed at the new facility. Some of those options included the Emergency Management Agency office, the 911 dispatchers and, potentially, the Clarinda Police Department.

“The cost of borrowing money continues to increase. So, the longer you look at delaying the decision, you’re more than likely to also look at additional interest dollar payments going for the higher interest rate on whatever bond you might choose to pass,” Wilde said.

Supervisor Chairperson Alan Armstrong initially said he did not see a reason why the county should not proceed with third phase of the jail study. However, if those results showed it was not financially feasible for Page County to move on to the actual construction phase, he said it should not be difficult to update the construction costs in the future.

Wilde agreed, in general, updating the cost estimates would just require plugging in the current numbers. However, he said there would be a difference between updating the estimates in three months as opposed to three years.

“At some point we would be happy to go back and revisit those numbers and say, okay, what has changed up or down and how is that reflected in your anticipated project costs,” Wilde said.

Despite the many variables, ranging from material costs, to inflation, to what additional services would be located at the new jail facility, Morris said, the third phase of the study would provide Page County with a solid plan to move forward.

“I don’t think, fundamentally, that plan is going to change once you determine it because you are going to take a lot of stakeholder input,” Morris said.

Still, Morris said he would like to know the costs Page County could face in transferring and housing inmates outside the county if the jail was closed prior to the construction project being completed.

Wilde asked for a week or so to draft a proposal on conducting a cost analysis to determine the true operational costs involved with that type of situation.