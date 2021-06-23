Supervisors relocate speed limit signs

Signs, signs, everywhere signs, except where they are most needed.

That was the situation Page County Engineer JD King faced as he attempted to acquire speed limit signs to post on J-53 and J-55. The Page County Board of Supervisors voted May 18 to reduce the speed on portions of those roads to 45 miles per hour.

However, King informed the board June 15 that he had been unable to purchase new signs to indicate the reduced speed limit for the roads. King normally purchases signs for the county form Iowa Prison Industries, but those shops have been closed due to security issues.

Therefore, King requested the Board of Supervisors return the speed limits on two roads in the county to the standard rate used for gravel roads. King said the speed limits on 190th Street and 230th Street had been reduced due to increased traffic rates when work was being done on Highway 2 between Clarinda and Shenandoah.

“Back in the early ‘90s when the state was working on Highway 2, a bunch of the traffic was pushed off to parallel routes on 190th and 230th and they put up speed limit signs on those routes,” King said. “There are speed limit signs out there for 40, 45 and 50 based on what the surface was.”