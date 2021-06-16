Supervisors reduce safety director role to part-time

Nearly two years after establishing a safety director position, the Page County Board of Supervisors voted June 8 to reduce the position from full-time to part-time.
The board voted 2-1 in favor of reducing the job to 20 hours per week. Supervisor Alan Armstrong cast the opposing vote.
Tom Nordhues was hired to serve as the Page County Safety Director in 2019. His duties include safety education and assisting with reducing the amount of worker compensation claims in the county.
“We have to get our people home safe every night and we have to keep our premiums as low as we can,” Supervisor chairperson Chuck Morris said Tuesday.
Like the Page County Engineer, Nordhues answers directly to the Board of Supervisors. So, during its meeting May 25, the board held a closed session performance review with Nordhues. No action was taken at that time regarding the position or its salary.
Therefore, the Supervisors initially planned to discuss the salary and then the potential of reducing the job to a part-time position Tuesday. However, Armstrong said determining the status of the position would impact any potential raise.
Armstrong said 2020 was a challenging year for all the county officials. As a result, Nordhues was asked to perform a variety of functions not directly related to his job description.
“I guess in retrospect of doing his job, for the most part the things we asked him to do, or he was asked to do by somebody at the courthouse or Public Health or whichever department, he probably did okay. But in retrospect to safety, he was probably a little lacking there,” Armstrong said.
“First and foremost, Tom is a great guy. He’s bent over backward to fill our many requests,” Morris said. “The problem is that we’ve been engaged in so many other things that some of the more important stuff we should have been focused on, we weren’t focused on.”
Morris said he spoke with Mark Shaffer of SPR Direct, who has served as a safety consultant for Page County since 2018, and believes Page County can benefit from the guidance SPR Direct can provide.
“I would hope, if we decide to go part-time, that Tom would want to stay because I think he can add a lot of value to the county. But I do think the missing link and realization is I’m not a safety expert. I don’t think anybody at this table is a safety expert,” Morris said.
Although Page County had a good year in 2020 regarding worker’s compensation claims, Morris said the historic trends for the county over the past 20 years show the rate of claims continually fluctuates.
Looking just at the numbers, Morris said he favored reducing the safety director position to a half-time position and extending the contract with SPR Direct at a cost $800 to $1,000 per month. He said that would save the county 43% of what it is currently spending on safety.
“I am not convinced we have totally changed the culture. I think part of the reason, in my mind, we haven’t changed the culture is we’ve been less focused on safety than we need to be,” Morris said.
Supervisor Jacob Holmes said he spoke with other counties with a similar safety position. Based on those conversations he agreed the safety director should be a part-time position.
Also during the meeting, the board approved the resignations of Russell Herzberg as the clerk for Harlan Township and John Van Fosson as a trustee for Harlan Township. Van Fosson was then appointed to serve as the clerk and RJ Peters trustee.
Jesse Stimson met with the board through ZOOM to discuss upgrading the microphones and video equipment used by the county to present its meetings. Stimson said it is difficult to hear and understand audience members who do not use a microphone when speaking.
Armstrong said members of the board, especially Holmes, have also had issues with their microphones functioning during meetings. Holmes said has had to attend meetings by telephone and found that challenging.
Since the design of the Page Room naturally creates acoustic problems, Morris said the board needs to be more insistent on people using microphones when speaking. Armstrong said the board would continue working to make the meetings better so residents stay informed.
In other business, the board approved a FEMA National Flood Insurance Policy acknowledgment in order to be eligible to receive relief funds in case of a disaster. The board also approved the payment of a $269,833.26 voucher for rock hauling and a $6,000 payment to the Southwest Iowa Planning Council for Page County to continue its participation in the rural transit system.