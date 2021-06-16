Supervisors reduce safety director role to part-time

“I guess in retrospect of doing his job, for the most part the things we asked him to do, or he was asked to do by somebody at the courthouse or Public Health or whichever department, he probably did okay. But in retrospect to safety, he was probably a little lacking there,” Armstrong said.

“First and foremost, Tom is a great guy. He’s bent over backward to fill our many requests,” Morris said. “The problem is that we’ve been engaged in so many other things that some of the more important stuff we should have been focused on, we weren’t focused on.”

Morris said he spoke with Mark Shaffer of SPR Direct, who has served as a safety consultant for Page County since 2018, and believes Page County can benefit from the guidance SPR Direct can provide.

“I would hope, if we decide to go part-time, that Tom would want to stay because I think he can add a lot of value to the county. But I do think the missing link and realization is I’m not a safety expert. I don’t think anybody at this table is a safety expert,” Morris said.

Although Page County had a good year in 2020 regarding worker’s compensation claims, Morris said the historic trends for the county over the past 20 years show the rate of claims continually fluctuates.