Supervisors press pause on COVID mandate policy

At the start of the Jan. 12 meeting of the Page County Board of Supervisors, Chairman Alan Armstrong opened up the meeting to public comment, and Jane Stimson from Clarinda took the podium. She started, “The recent OSHA mandate votes and actions of the board of supervisors and Clarinda School Board has got me thinking about what a good leader is.” Stimson listed several items that included decision making, listening to constituents and being able to honestly address concerns instead of just “okaying” legal counsel because of fear of what might happen. She continued, “When board members say they don’t agree with something, such as the mandate in question, but then vote for the mandate because legal counsel said so, I do not sense good leadership qualities. When legal counsel is brought in to tell a local board how to comply with overreaching federal mandates, even by unelected bureaucratic agencies, over the protest of local employees and taxpayers, you kinda wonder who is wagging the dog’s tail.” Stimson continued to say that a good leader would be creative in finding a way to oppose any mandate that can’t be supported by our founding father’s documents because leaders should support the individual rights of the constituency. She concluded, “I am thankful to live in Iowa where the leadership has stood against the mandate.”

Simpson was referring to the Covid-19 policy that the board voted to put in place on Dec. 28, requiring employees of the county to be vaccinated or wear a mask and be tested each week, conforming to the federal OHSA vaccine mandate.

In related business, the board voted 2-1 to pause the implementation of the OSHA vaccine mandate policy that had been approved in December. The pause comes after the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments against the mandate last week, and the commissioner of Iowa’s Division of Labor, Rod Roberts, issued a statement that the state would not be adopting the mandate. The lone dissenter, Supervisor Jacob Holmes, said that he would like the policy to be repealed and taken off the record books. “I don’t see the need for it to be paused. That’s why the next thing I put on there is repealing it. We know what the head of the department of labor said -- we all read it. They are not adopting it or enforcing it. I would like to see this black mark erased from our history and get it off the books.” Holmes added that he wants it on record that he voted no to pausing the mandate because he wants it repealed, not just paused. “It’s embarrassing it’s even on the books — to me, as an American.”

Supervisor Chuck Morris replied, “Unfortunately that postering by Gov. Reynolds is simply postering. You talk to legal counsel, and if the Supreme Court does go ahead and say the mandate is enforceable, they will come and shut down OSHA in Iowa. They will force it on all of us. To eliminate the policy is a nonstarter for me. Let’s wait and see what the court does.” Holmes again stated that he doesn’t understand the need to pause if it can just be repealed, and reminded the other supervisors that they indicated they didn’t want the mandate either. Morris said, “We don’t want to do it but what are you going to do? I’m not willing to sacrifice employees or equipment for huge OSHA fines if this thing goes through. And that's exactly what would happen.”

Armstrong told the supervisors that he did talk to legal counsel about the authority to pause the mandate policy before adding it to the agenda.

Page County Engineer J.D. King was present to give an update to the board. “We are now in winter operation, and since we aren’t pushing snow, we are cutting trees and brush. We have three crews out. We are also advertising for an open position - a driver out of the Clarinda shop.” King gave a list of maintenance items and also mentioned that Randy Davison will retire at the end of the week after 30 years on the job, and he is currently training his replacement. King added that project development continues to be slow in the winter but they have a few things going, and he is waiting on news of funding for a bridge near Essex.

In the next motion, the board voted 2-1 against repealing the mandate.

In other business, the board approved a motion allowing Page County to be a pass-through for the Page County Fair grant funding in the amount of $10,000 from the Omaha Community Foundation. Page County is utilized as the agent so the Page County Fair can qualify for and receive nonprofit grants.

In board sharing, the supervisors discussed the budgets that are forthcoming, ISAC meetings, and what meetings each would be covering in the coming week.

Before adjourning, the board approved the minutes from Jan. 3 and Jan. 4 and the Dec. 30 claims. The next board of supervisors meeting will be Jan. 18 at 8:30 a.m.