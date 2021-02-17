Supervisors interview candidate to manage Page County Jail project

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer said his main objective is to have a safe and functional facility.

“First of all, I think we need to have a needs assessment of what is there,” said Palmer. “Just for the simple fact that if I was looking at spending $50,000 out of my own pocket for something, I would want to know what I’m getting. I’d want to make sure that it’s ready for the future with the plans that we have. If we need a new jail, why do we need a new jail. I think that’s important for the taxpayers. Once we get down the road where we’re looking at what we’re going to do, that’s something else.”

Supervisor Chair Chuck Morris believes over all the community supports the need of a new county jail.

“This is a marathon, not a sprint,” said Morris. “That’s important to keep in mind that whatever we do, we want to do it right, we want to do it well, we want to do it as economically as we can. Unfortunately, any way you cut it, this project is going to cost taxpayers a lot of money.”

Phase 1, which includes a basic needs assessment and strategy for the future project, could cost the county $15,000. The next phase would consist of architectural development and schematic design and could cost the county $25,000.