Supervisors intend to restore hard surface road

Despite delays in repairing a road near Villisca shared by Page and Montgomery Counties, the Page County Board of Supervisors have expressed their intent to honor a commitment to return the road to a hard surface.

Located south of Villisca running along the county line, J Road, as it is referred to, extends to include Willow Avenue. The road is maintained by Page County, but the cost is shared with Montgomery County.

Initially a hard surface road, Page County Engineer J.D. King told the Board of Supervisors, during its meeting Aug. 10 the road was ground up in November 2019 and converted to a gravel road. This was done as a safety precaution given the condition of the road at the time and its high amount of traffic.

Willard Forsythe, who lives along J Road, attended the board meeting Tuesday night and expressed concerns about the road not being returned to a hard surface as initially intended. Forsythe said the original plan was for Page County to have the road resealed within two years.

“The original agreement that J.D. came up with was we were going to grind that road that fall, which he did, and we were going to add gravel to it to shore up the base. He then indicated that last fall or this summer it would be sealed back,” Forsythe said.