Supervisors intend to restore hard surface road

Despite delays in repairing a road near Villisca shared by Page and Montgomery Counties, the Page County Board of Supervisors have expressed their intent to honor a commitment to return the road to a hard surface.
Located south of Villisca running along the county line, J Road, as it is referred to, extends to include Willow Avenue. The road is maintained by Page County, but the cost is shared with Montgomery County.
Initially a hard surface road, Page County Engineer J.D. King told the Board of Supervisors, during its meeting Aug. 10 the road was ground up in November 2019 and converted to a gravel road. This was done as a safety precaution given the condition of the road at the time and its high amount of traffic.
Willard Forsythe, who lives along J Road, attended the board meeting Tuesday night and expressed concerns about the road not being returned to a hard surface as initially intended. Forsythe said the original plan was for Page County to have the road resealed within two years.
“The original agreement that J.D. came up with was we were going to grind that road that fall, which he did, and we were going to add gravel to it to shore up the base. He then indicated that last fall or this summer it would be sealed back,” Forsythe said.
However, Forsythe said not only has no work been started to return J Road to a hard surface, but the amount of gravel placed on the roadway has not been sufficient to keep the road well maintained.
Forsythe said the application of gravel started at Highway 71 and included an adequate amount of rock. However, as the gravel was extended, he said the amount of rock used steadily dwindled.
“It started getting stretched out,” Forsythe said. “By the time it went past my property, that gravel was hardly even covering the center of the road. That being said, there’s a lack of gravel on the road, which is making it harder for the maintainer to grade the road because there’s nothing to grade.”
Forsythe said he has children and was also concerned about their ability to get to their school bus since the road has not been returned to a hard surface. He said in inclement weather the school bus may only run on hard surface roads and those are few and far between in the northeast section of the county.
Snow removal efforts, Forsythe said, are also limited in the winter due to the condition of the road. This in turn makes it challenging for farmers living along the road to get their grain to market.
As a result, Forsythe said the local residents are forced to tend to the snow removal. He said they also perform most of the mowing along their ditches during the year.
Supervisor chairperson Chuck Morris said Page County made a commitment in 2019 to return the road to a hard surface and needs to honor that commitment.
“We have not done our part,” Morris said. “We told you we would do that and it’s our intent.”
Although the project was initially included in the five-year maintenance plan for Page County, Morris said safety issues related to the condition of J53 and J55 forced the board to give those projects a higher priority earlier this year.
In the short term, Supervisor Alan Armstrong said more rock needs to be applied to the road. Then, he said the county needs to work with Montgomery County to develop a coordinated plan to resurface the road.
“It just makes sense to coordinate it because the cost of materials, the cost of labor and everything goes down if you can do it together,” Morris said.