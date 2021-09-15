Supervisors hire ISG to provide pipeline inspector

After a week of deliberation, the Page County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Sept. 7 to hire ISG to provide an inspector for a proposed pipeline to run through the county.

Evan De Val, a civil engineer with ISG, met with the board Aug. 31 to review the pipeline project being developed by Summit Carbon Solutions and referred to as the Midwest Carbon Express. The pipeline would cross through five states including 30 counties in Iowa.

“The project proposes to partner with a number of ethanol plants in the five states to capture carbon dioxide emissions and transport the liquefied carbon dioxide to North Dakota where they will be stored in ‘deep underground geologic storage locations,’” according to a press release issued by the Iowa Utilities Board Aug. 26.

Since the transportation of liquefied carbon dioxide is considered a hazardous liquid pipeline, Iowa law allows each county where the pipeline would be located to inspect the construction process in agricultural areas. Therefore, De Val offered the services of ISG to provide an inspector to safeguard the interests of Page County and act on behalf of the Board of Supervisors.

