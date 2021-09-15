Supervisors hire ISG to provide pipeline inspector

After a week of deliberation, the Page County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Sept. 7 to hire ISG to provide an inspector for a proposed pipeline to run through the county.
Evan De Val, a civil engineer with ISG, met with the board Aug. 31 to review the pipeline project being developed by Summit Carbon Solutions and referred to as the Midwest Carbon Express. The pipeline would cross through five states including 30 counties in Iowa.
“The project proposes to partner with a number of ethanol plants in the five states to capture carbon dioxide emissions and transport the liquefied carbon dioxide to North Dakota where they will be stored in ‘deep underground geologic storage locations,’” according to a press release issued by the Iowa Utilities Board Aug. 26.
Since the transportation of liquefied carbon dioxide is considered a hazardous liquid pipeline, Iowa law allows each county where the pipeline would be located to inspect the construction process in agricultural areas. Therefore, De Val offered the services of ISG to provide an inspector to safeguard the interests of Page County and act on behalf of the Board of Supervisors.
Supervisor Chairperson Chuck Morris said Sept. 7 one of his biggest concerns with the proposed pipeline project was whether or not eminent domain would be used to acquire the necessary land for the project.
“It’s my understanding that, no, it’s a private project. There’s not eminent domain. So, it’s total up to the land owners if this pipeline gets built or doesn’t get built,” Morris said.
Supervisor Jacob Holmes said the inspector would also be able to attend an informational meeting scheduled for 11 a.m. Oct. 14 at the Shenandoah Public Library on the pipeline project.
“They’ll be there to answer questions so we don’t have to worry about knowing everything so to speak. They’ll be our representative,” Supervisor Alan Armstrong said.
Morris also pointed out there would be no expense to Page County by contracting with ISG to provide the inspector. Summit Carbon Solutions actually pays Page County to provide an inspector and the county would then send that payment to ISG.