Supervisors hear third jail project proposal

Eckmann said Martin would guide the county through the demographics and trends.

“He doesn’t take a study off a shelf and dust it off and say this is a county about your same size; this is what you need,” said Eckmann. “He’s going to find out what you need here, and that’s the process he leads you through. At the end of his study, he’s not tied to the architecture or the construction of the project, so there is no benefit for him to necessarily provide more than what you need. He shows you this is what you need, and then we work with him to take his information and turn that into a building design.”

Krause said Martin is there to assist in designing the jail for the county’s needs.

“At the end of the day, your sheriff is going to operate the jail,” said Krause. “He (Martin) works with them to develop a plan. He sees how they operate their current jail. He advises them on current trends, but then again, at the end of the day, it’s their jail. They are the ones that have to run it.”

West said the initial study would pair the community’s needs in a jail with a budget. He said the needs might exceed the budget in some cases, so things would be phased out over time. He said prioritizing so that the project fits the budget is an important part of the planning process.

