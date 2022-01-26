Supervisors hear funding requests for FY2023

The Page County libraries requested an increase in funding for the fiscal year 2023 from the Page County Board of Supervisors. This additional funding would allow the four libraries in the county to purchase additional hot spot devices for patrons to borrow and utilize and update current technology in the libraries.

The Page County Board of Supervisors also heard funding requests for the fiscal year 2023 from the Clarinda Economic Development Corporation and Page County Soil and Water Conservation District during its Jan. 18 meeting.

Clarinda Lied Library Director Andrew Hoppmann said the Clarinda and Shenandoah libraries are asking for an increase of $2,200 a year, totaling $16,140 for each library. He said the average cost of one hotspot device is about $42.50 a month. The other two libraries in Page County are located in Essex and Coin.

Hoppmann said using valuations of $483,628,293 for taxes valued in 2021, what the libraries were asking for would equate to a .0804 cents per thousands of dollars. He said if the board of supervisors approves the libraries increase in funding request, it will be the first time since he has been employed at the Clarinda library that the libraries in the county would meet the county minimum standard set by the State Library of Iowa.

In city funding, Hoppman said Clarinda currently receives $68 per capita, Coin receives $15 per capita, Essex $111 per capita and Shenandoah $83 per capita.

Libraries across Page County continue to see a decrease in patrons visiting the library since the Covid-19 pandemic started, but Shenandoah Public Library Director Carrie Falk said those numbers are not the “whole story” of what libraries provide.

Falk said she had seen an increase in world patrons using the library and database usage was up, including ebooks, computers in the library, hotspot devices and wifi access.

Over the past year, Falk said the Shenandoah library’s nine hotspot devices were checked out more than 145 times. The hotspot devices can be checked out for a two-week period by patrons. She said the library continues to offer homebound delivery, curbside to go, take and make craft kits, and she is excited to have the summer reading program back. Other valuable services the library provides are homework help, printing, scanning and emailing.

Essex Lied Library Director Amber Duncan said she applied for and received a grant to update the library’s technology. With this grant, upgrades were made to the library’s computers, and a new television was purchased.

Hoppmann said the Clarinda Lied Library has loaned out around 62,000 items, of which about 1,400 were pieces of equipment. He said the library has VHS to DVD converters, telescopes, and microscopes that patrons can borrow.

Hoppmann said it is exciting to incorporate new technology into the libraries. He said the four libraries all work together and ultimately have a positive impact on all the communities they serve in Page County.

“We’re very fortunate to have a strong Page County library system,” said Hoppmann.

The Clarinda Economic Development Corporation had a busy year in 2022. CEDC Executive Director Amy McQueen said the organization completed and exceeded a lot of its goals for the year.

McQueen said the housing program continues to be important, and CEDC has started construction on a third home. She said CEDC applied for and received workforce housing tax credits through IDEA, allowing continued housing initiative.

McQueen said CEDC continues to partner with the city of Clarinda on constructing new homes on lots that were dilapidated properties.

McQueen said another large project CEDC is working on is a “grass root” effort surrounding broadband expansion coordination with other regional economic developers.

Talks continue between CEDC, Clarinda Community School District, and Iowa Western Community College to develop a return to Clarinda plan. McQueen said this would aid in understanding how to get high school students and graduates to return to the community.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, McQueen said CEDC has been able to assist businesses with loan options through SWIPCO and assist three businesses with gap funding through a revolving loan totaling $80,000.

In 2021 CEDC was able to increase its stakeholders and has verbal commitments from four more businesses in 2022.

“We applied for and received grants through Page County Foundation and the Clarinda Foundation to fund our day of service project, and we also received a contract from SWIPCO for the administration reimbursement public relief assistance,” said McQueen.

Looking into 2022, McQueen said the CEDC goals are similar to its accomplishments in 2021 and will accentuate what the organization has achieved. She said CEDC would continue with the housing program and expand it to include a strategy to improve and expand the multi-family and rental housing market.

“CEDC is very grateful for the partnership we have with our county and its leaders,” said McQueen.

McQueen said CEDC was asking for $7,500 in funding from the county, which is what has been awarded in previous years.

Supervisor Chuck Morris said he would like to see that amount increase moving forward.

“I’d like to go on record to say that economic development for our county is crucial,” said Morris. “As we look at those local option sales tax numbers where the funding for you and the chamber and Shenandoah comes from, I would hope that we could look at it with an open mind to maybe expand. $7,500 is a nice start, but I think I would like to see us work toward a greater commitment toward economic development, and with that, I would challenge you and your board to look for opportunities where we can partner additionally with other entities in Page County. I know you’re doing a great job on the broadband with trying to partner with folks, but greater numbers are always helpful.”

Morris said he didn’t know if the county could “shake loose any other dollars” to put towards economic development, but he would like to try and increase the funding.

“Regional economic development is our future,” said McQueen. “If we do something positive, then Shenandoah and Red Oak are going to benefit and vice versa. So the regionalization of economic development and the partnerships that we’ve started already making with our regional developers is a huge step forward and hasn’t happened in the years that I’m aware of. We’re better together, for sure.”

Donna Marriott (West Tarkio Watershed Coordinator for Page County Soil and Water Conservation District) said the district was requesting $5,000 in funding for FY2023.

Also in attendance was Robert Kenke (Page County Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner), Ernie Aust (Assistant Page County Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner), and Shane McNaughton (NRCS). Marriott ran down a list of accomplishments and programs for the board of supervisors and asked if there were any areas in the county that needed the district’s help in controlling erosion for roads.

In 2021 the Page County Soil and Water Conservation District noted $311,468 of total cost-share applied into the county and 113,954 feet of terraces built. Marriott said there were six summer incentive terrace projects completed, two water sediment control basins, and two grade stabilization structures. She said there were 7506.0 acres of cover crops, ten new EQIP contracts, and three new CSP contracts. Also available through the district are low-interest loans using local banks.

Two new projects for the district are WQI Grade Stabilization Structures with watering facilities and assistance for marginal ground implementing a new program with Taylor County.

Educational programs provided through the district include internships, poster contests, fair booths, classroom visits, West Tarkio field day, and customer appreciation luncheon. Aust said the request of $5,000 is conservative.

“Historically, the county contributed $20,000 toward the district operations, which was used very effectively,” said Aust.

He said over the years, the contributions from the county have decreased. Aust said it would be “very legitimate” to consider a contribution of $10,000 with the new programs being implemented and to help with projects that require matching funds like the one with Taylor County.

Morris recognized the district’s work as “extremely important” and thanked the board members for taking the time to reemphasize their work and why it’s important.

In other business supervisors:

Unanimously approved the repealing of the OSHA Mandate policy implemented during the Dec. 28 meeting.

-Approved the signing of the 2022 OSHA Summary Form.

-Approved five reserve officers for the Page County Sheriff’s office to carry weapons. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer said the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy now requires it be on the Page County Board of Supervisors agenda to approve these requests. Palmer asked for approval for reserves Rudy Brownfield, Thomas Holben, Seth Mackey, Frank Pullen and Jenn Sands. He said all five reserves have been through the modules and extensive firearm training and are certified. The board approved unanimously.

-Approved Director District Descriptions Resolution #14-2022 replacing Resolution #13-2022. Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen said there was a discrepancy on Resolution #13-2022, so the language now matches the map. The district stops at 210th Street, otherwise known as Highway 2 but previously stopped at 220th Street.

-Approved the 2022 ISAC Wellness contract for the county. Rhonda Grebert with Page County Public Health said the county saved $74,958.30 in 2021 by participating in the wellness program and receiving the 5% wellness discount. In 2021 she noted 82 county employees participated in the program. Supervisor Morris will be the committee liaison for 2022.