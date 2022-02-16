Supervisors hear funding request from Fair Board

The Page County Fair Board is looking for additional funding for much-needed improvements to facilities on the fairgrounds in Clarinda.

During the Feb. 8 Page County Board of Supervisors meeting, Jason Wittmuss, Page County Fair Board manager, and board member Beth Carlson gave an update on projects and presented the board’s funding request of $16,500 for the fiscal year 2023.

Wittmuss said the board would like to focus on updating the swine barn this year, saying the facility has needed attention for over 20 years. He said the bids coming in for new pens are between $40,000 and $60,000. Wittmuss added they are looking into redesigning the barn to bring the cost down.

Wittmuss said there is currently $4,000 in the fund for the swine barn project and they have and continue to apply for additional funds through grants and foundations.

Additional projects include renovating the fair board office building that was recently purchased and adding more parking space for campers.

Page County Supervisor Chair Alan Armstrong said he is looking forward to a more normal year for the fair after a rough couple of years with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Page County Board of Supervisors approved the $16,500 for the Page County Fair Board.

In other business, the Page County Board of Supervisors and Fremont County Board of Supervisors met simultaneously over Zoom to discuss the Johnson Run tax levy, which both counties manage.

A tax levy has funded projects along Johnson Run for several years that runs through Page and Fremont counties.

Armstrong said there are currently enough funds to cover the current project of removing a tube on the Fremont County side of Johnson Run located in a field owned by a farmer and do some clean-up in that area. Page County Engineer JD King will start getting bids for that project. Without any other foreseen projects, both Page and Fremont County Supervisors voted to discontinue the tax levy for Johnson Run beginning next fiscal year.

In other business:

Page County Engineer JD King gave a department update.

Supervisors approved to allow authorizing appointment of township trustees and clerks in lieu of general election resolution #16-2022.

Supervisors and representatives with the Page County Sheriff’s Department discussed a recent meeting between Samuels Group and the Page County Sheriff’s department about the proposed Page County Jail project.