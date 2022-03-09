Supervisors hear comments on proposed wind farm project

Discussions continued during the March 1 Page County Board of Supervisors meeting on the proposed wind farm project south of Shenandoah that would affect Page and Fremont County.

In a meeting where public comments spanned almost two hours, county residents took turns voicing their concerns with the wind farm project south of Shenandoah proposed by Invenergy and would like to see the 1,500 feet set back in the county’s wind ordinance amended from the property line instead of the foundation of a structure.

Brandon and Sherry Hunter, who own five acres of land near Blanchard, have canvassed one township located in the footprint of the proposed wind farm.

“We visited 33 homes in one township among the wind farm footprint, one of the homes was actually signed up with the land he lives on, one person besides him was not bothered about living in a wind farm, he made the point to mention that land around the property was not the sort of land they needed for turbines, so they were safe,” said Hunter. “Twenty homes out of all of those did not want them anywhere near their homes, and three of those 20 people were very distraught when we showed them the footprint of the land around them. Four homes didn’t really care, and more or less didn’t want to fight, because they thought it was too big of a fight to do.”

Brandon Hunter said eight people were not home.

During the Jan. 25 Page County Board of Supervisors meeting, Mark Crowl with Invenergy said the company had spent time visiting with participating landowners and individuals near the project.

Sherry Hunter questioned why Invenergy had been surveying land since 2017 but hadn’t surveyed the nonparticipating landowners living near where the proposed wind farm would be located. She said during their canvassing; they had found many people “in the thickest footprints” that were never contacted.

She asked why Invenergy had hired wildlife specialists to watch for birds, hawks, eagles, bats and other endangered species but didn’t knock on doors to talk with families about special needs concerns. Sherry explained that she and Brandon have a son that is special needs.

“There has to be some sort of checks and balances, little lies might seem like little lies,” said Sherry. “We only did one township, and we’ve started another township, and we haven’t found anyone that said ‘yes,’ not one. I just want you guys to understand that. Not once. So why do birds and eagles get setbacks but a suffering kid doesn’t.”

Brandon Hunter and others attending the meeting continued to ask the county supervisors to protect the residents of Page County, not the “absentee landowners.”

Supervisor Chuck Morris said there needs to be compromise and believes some of this boils down to property rights. He said landowners that wish to participate in the wind project should have that right.

“Yes, there are a lot of absentee landowners in Page County, but I wish we would quit villifying them because there not all corporate bad people,” Morris said.

Morris said some of those absentee landowners are fourth-generation farmers that moved to the city after the tough times on the farm in the 80s, saying, “If they own the land, they have the right to put up the turbine.”

Jesse Stimson took the podium, saying the compromise would be to change the setback requirements.

“So lets go 50/50, and do property line (setback) but that neighbor still gets their turbine, and I think that’s probably the best compromise that we’d be looking for,” he said. “Sure there’s some of us that would rather not have turbines, I think everybody in Taylor County maybe thinks that now.”

Stimson also called for protection, saying the safety zones could overlap the 28 acres he plans to purchase in Page County.

“If the company is saying 1,500 feet for a hard hat, that’s a real deal,” said Stimson. “I’m going to have to wear a hard hat to go pick my green beans in my garden.”

“I think that property line thing is a real deal and should be strongly considered,” said Stimson. “I think that would be fair for you guys to give us that olive branch.”

Those in attendance asked why the county ordinance couldn’t be amended, expanding the 1,500 feet setbacks from the property line instead of residence foundation before Invenergy submitted a permit application. Morris replied he was concerned that the county could be hit with a lawsuit if the ordiance were to be amended.

Throughout the evening’s discussion, Supervisor Jacob Holmes asked many questions and voiced that he was not impressed with the ethics of Invenergy and the dishonesty concerned him.

Representing Invenergy over Zoom during the meeting Mark Crowl said that the company planned to submit its permit application within the next week or two.

In other business supervisors:

Discussing timing of wind project submission timeline – Page County Horizons Representatives was on the agenda. Holmes said this item was addressed during the public comment period.

Approved ISAC Group Benefits Program 28E Agreement Resolution #24-2022.

Tabled solar ordinance discussion.