The Page County Board of Supervisors held two meetings on Aug. 4, with the focus of the morning meeting being on road projects underway and upcoming.
Page County Engineer J.D. King told the supervisors he had blades out in the districts, with two running in the south part of the county with retrievers. Mowers were also running in the southwest and southeast corners of the county. The pipe crew is working on installing pipe on 200th and Q, but he didn’t know when the work would be done. He was happy to see some dirt being moved on the north side of A Ave., and finally see some progress.
King showed the supervisors a map displaying his proposal for rock test road sections. The plan was to have three, three-mile sections of road where two miles of rock from Weeping Water, Savannah and Wiota would be put in, along with a one mile control section of the usual rock from Shambaugh. King said his department would keep track of the performance of the different rocks, and how costly they were.
Supervisor Chuck Morris asked King, “We know Shambaugh rock is not as hard and crumbles easily; how will we measure quality of the other rock?”
King said the rock quality would be measured in cost and longevity, and whether any extra cost is paid off in longevity or the quality of the surface.
Morris also questioned whether the three sections of road were similar to each other, and King told him they were three sections of road that were typical of Page County. King wanted to get this test project done in August if possible, so he would have the results before he needed to buy more rock for the county.
King told the supervisors base stabilization and Otta Seal work on roads M44 north of Northboro, and J55 east of Braddyville had been let on July 21. There were two bidders, and Manatt’s was the lowest bid at about $563,609. Manatt’s had done two previous projects for the county, and the supervisors approved their bid. The work includes 6.5 miles of road and should be done in mid-September. The supervisors also approved a resolution delegating digital signing authority to the Page County Engineer on this project.
Regarding EWP projects:
Project 4: Sites 9 and 10 were let on July 30, and two bids were received, with A. M. Cohron being the lowest. The supervisors tabled awarding the contract to A.M. Cohron for weir repair work on Sites 9 and 10. King had just received word another $240,000 could be added to this project.
Project 5: The supervisors approved assurances related to property acquisition during this meeting. They also approved signing title sheets for Sites 6, 7 and 11. Those sites will be the next letting.
Morris noted the first two project bids had come in under estimates, but King said there was no financial benefit to the county for this kind of work due to the funding source. Morris asked if the county should be waiting on projects, but King said he had a deadline to get the projects done, and the DOT required him to let the projects in 30 days. King noted he had already requested an extension. King and the supervisors will discuss the EWP budget further in future meetings.
The supervisors were reminded of the “Back the Blue” event coming up on the courthouse lawn from 5-7 p.m. on August 9. They were told the officers attending the event would be wearing masks and would encourage the public to wear masks and practice social distancing. As a reminder, this is a family-oriented law enforcement support event, and free-will donations received at the event will be split equally between Shenandoah Law Enforcement, Clarinda Law Enforcement and the Page County Sheriff’s Department.
The supervisors briefly discussed some money coming into the county as part of COVID-19 recovery efforts, including $1.78 million from the CARES Act coming into the region for mental health, and additional workforce development funding for training and re-employment
The supervisors approved a tax abatement for the City of Shenandoah for the property at 1202 S. Center Street in Shenandoah.
