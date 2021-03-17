Supervisors finalize new fiscal year budget

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Morris said he had been thinking more like 2.5-3 percent increases, but was not against the 4 percent, as county employees had worked harder and more efficiently over the past year than ever before, while dealing with the pandemic. Morris also pointed out the road use tax had not dropped off the board like they had expected, so revenue wasn’t as big an issue as expected.

Some citizens at the meeting spoke up and questioned how wage increases were figured, whether they were based on comparing to other counties. Morris said it was hard to compare to other counties, based on various factors like size and overtime. He said Page County Supervisors were probably paid a little above other area counties and the Sheriff and County Attorney a little less than others.

Others asked if whether an employee was already receiving higher than average pay was taken into consideration in figuring raises. Morris said it was not, and when it had been done in the past it had caused considerable strife.

Ryan Urkoski spoke out against raising wages for the supervisors. He said comments had been made that the supervisors earned a raise because they had been called liars and verbally attacked more than once over the last year. He stated that was not a justification to give themselves a raise and raise the citizens’ taxes, though.