Supervisors finalize agreement for bridge replacement near Essex

Construction on a bridge located on the northwest corner of Essex is set to begin this fall.

The Page County Supervisors approved a 28E agreement with the city of Essex concerning the bridge replacement on 150th Street in Page County during the Feb. 22 meeting. Page County Engineer JD King said Essex had applied for the city bridge fund candidate list. He said the city had received a letter from the Iowa Department of Transportation advising they had been awarded a grant of $1 million for the bridge replacement on 150th street that runs over the East Nishnabotna River and is shared with Page County.

King read from the letter the city of Essex received from the DOT.

“I’m pleased to inform you the below bridge in your city is ranked high enough on the city bridge candidate list to receive funding for replacement,” read King.

King said what that means is Essex is eligible for reimbursement of construction costs up to $1 million. King anticipates the bridge construction on 150th street will double the grant amount awarded to Essex but said the $1 million made available would be a great help, and the project wouldn’t be such a big hit on the county bridge fund.

“Bottom line, it reduces the drain on our bridge funds,” said King.

King said the final cost of the bridge would depend on what the square foot cost is.

“The last bridge we built was north of Shenandoah, a little bit shorter at $170 per square foot,” said King. “So depends on what square foot cost is. The one on J20 last year was more expensive than that per square foot.”

King said the current bridge was built in 1937 and is 230 feet long by 20 feet wide, and the new bridge will be 454 feet long by 30 feet wide. He said the broader width of the new bridge would benefit ag producers in that area passing across the bridge with their farming equipment.

“Planning for this bridge replacement began several years ago with survey and design work, but the funding component of these large bridges is always challenging,” King said in a press release. “This large grant award to the city of Essex, which directly affects the bridge replacement project, will benefit local ag producers, enhance commerce in the area, and improve Page County infrastructure.”

King said the funds would be available at the beginning of the 2023 fiscal year, the first of October. He said Page County would be the lead agency in all phases of the bridge project and would fund the remainder of the project costs. King said the bridge project could begin this fall with the old bridge’s demolition.

He said foundation work could continue through the winter and pour the deck next spring, with a completion date in the summer of 2023. He said a river access similar to the one on A Avenue north of Shenandoah by Rapp Park is planned for the project on 150th Street.

“I think, all in all, we’ve been working on this probably for at least four years with talk with some of the landowners, and it’s nice to see it finally get to the point where it’s going to happen,” said Board Chair Alan Armstrong. “Thank you, JD, for your hard work on this.”

In other Page County Engineer Department business:

Supervisors approved the purchase of a used Cat 12 M2 Motorgrader with a purchase price of $156,335 after the trade. King said it should be here in three to four weeks.

Supervisors approved trading in Motorgrader #7 for $63,230 to Capital Asset Management.

Supervisors approved a rock petition on M56 and 202nd Street from residents living in that area.

In other business:

Supervisors approved a liquor license for River Market 190.

Supervisors approved tax abatement 710 Iowa Avenue city of Essex Resolution #23-2022.

Supervisors set an organizational workday for implementing departmental supervision of county safety plan.

Supervisors discuss the fiscal year 2023 funding request from Golden Hills RC&D. The Herald-Journal will have a complete story on this discussion.