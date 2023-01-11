Supervisors expand Page County Board of Health

Four new members were appointed to the Page County Board of Health Jan. 10 as the size of the board was expanded to seven members.

The expansion of the board from five members and the new appointments were approved during a meeting of the Page County Board of Supervisors. Supervisor Chairperson Jacob Holmes proposed expanding the Page County Board of Health after recent issues the board had drawing a quorum to hold its business meetings.

"I noticed in the minutes, the last few meetings they had trouble with quorums, a lot of trouble, and not being able to have meetings. So, I reached out to (Iowa State Association of Counties) attorney and said, 'What can we do with this? Can we give them some more members to make it where they maybe reach quorum?' He said that's fine. It takes a simple motion in a meeting to expand. So, I thought that, maybe, would help," Holmes said.

With Tish Frazier and Lori Gibson both exiting the board, the Board of Supervisors was already tasked with appointing two people to the five-person organization. Holmes said there were three applicants for the two vacancies — Rosie Cavin, Carin Mason and Wendy Meyer.

"We read the applications and all three of them that were sent in were highly, tremendously qualified," Holmes said.

Therefore, the Supervisors voted 2-0 in favor of appointing Mason and Meyer to fill the two vacancies.

"Everybody we've looked at on the applications are (highly qualified). I have no doubt they are going to put the health and wellbeing of Page County citizens first," Supervisor Todd Maher said.

Then, later in the meeting, the Board of Supervisors considered the option to increase the size of the Board of Health to seven. As part of the expansion, Holmes proposed one of the two new seats be filled by a member of the Board of Supervisors.

However, Page County Public Health Administrator Richard Mullen asked if the Supervisor appointed to the board would be serving as a liaison between the two boards rather than a voting member of the Board of Health.

"You have to sign a conflict of interest statement for the Board of Health. There are a lot of times that person won't be able to vote on any type of approval or agenda items because there's a conflict of interest that could be represented," Mullen said. "I just really encourage you guys to look at making sure that whoever gets put on that board is going have kind of a humanitarian approach and the public health knowledge to move our county health rankings forward."

Della Calhoon, a nurse with Page County Public Health, said she also feared there would be some conflict with having a Supervisor as a voting member of the Board of Health. She said that could especially arise with drafting the budget, since the Board of Supervisors approves the public health budget.

"I do fear that there is going to be some pushing ... I hope that it is a happy greeting," Calhoon said.

Since Maher has nearly 20 years of experience as an emergency responder, Holmes said he would be well suited to be the Supervisor on the board. Maher said he believed the addition will strengthen the relationship between the two boards.

Therefore, the Board of Supervisors approved increasing the Board of Health to seven members. Appointed to fill the two new seats were Cavin and Maher.

"If it ends up being a problem, we can appoint, in our discretion, someone to take the spot of the Supervisor," Holmes said.