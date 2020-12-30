Supervisors evaluate board appointment process

Page County Board of Supervisors received input from several people on how board assignments should be handled in the future when a new supervisor takes office.

During the Dec. 22 Page County Board of Supervisor meeting, Page County Supervisor-elect Jacob Holmes requested to be involved in determining what committees he will be assigned when sworn into office in January. Holmes will replace retiring supervisor Jon Herzberg for the District 1 seat. The three supervisors sit on numerous external boards and committees.

“I’d like to start out by saying this is not anything I expected to have to address in this way before taking office,’ said Holmes. “Talk of the board assignments is one that I never thought would be a point of attention.”

Representing the rural district, Holmes said he ran for the District 1 seat to be a voice of clarity, transparency and fair representation for all the voters in Page County. He said it would not be prudent to let this matter go.

“As you will find out today, the current board of supervisors has already made the decision as to who will serve on which boards and committees for at least 2021,” said Holmes.

Holmes indicated those decisions were finalized before the list being emailed to him on Dec. 2.