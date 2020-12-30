Supervisors evaluate board appointment process

Page County Board of Supervisors received input from several people on how board assignments should be handled in the future when a new supervisor takes office.
During the Dec. 22 Page County Board of Supervisor meeting, Page County Supervisor-elect Jacob Holmes requested to be involved in determining what committees he will be assigned when sworn into office in January. Holmes will replace retiring supervisor Jon Herzberg for the District 1 seat. The three supervisors sit on numerous external boards and committees.
“I’d like to start out by saying this is not anything I expected to have to address in this way before taking office,’ said Holmes. “Talk of the board assignments is one that I never thought would be a point of attention.”
Representing the rural district, Holmes said he ran for the District 1 seat to be a voice of clarity, transparency and fair representation for all the voters in Page County. He said it would not be prudent to let this matter go.
“As you will find out today, the current board of supervisors has already made the decision as to who will serve on which boards and committees for at least 2021,” said Holmes.
Holmes indicated those decisions were finalized before the list being emailed to him on Dec. 2.
“Perhaps Chuck Morris and Alan Armstrong will vote and prevail on these assignments in January, but I think it is important to reveal what is happening to the representation of the Page County taxpayers and to the seat of District 1,” said Holmes.
Upon receiving the list of board assignments that had been agreed upon for 2021, Holmes had concerns.
“I immediately noticed that five of the six committees served on by District 1 in 2020 had been transferred to District 2 and 3, including multiple boards that are clearly historical agriculture-related boards,” said Holmes.
Holmes said some boards have relevance to specific districts, and he feels this is why board assignments should remain with the same District from year to year.
“Two of those have been brought to my attention,” said Holmes.
Researching the online archive, Holmes found that the Hungry Canyon Alliance and the Golden Hills Research and Development have been held by the District 1 supervisor for the past 20 years. The proposed board assignment for 2021 switches the Hungry Canyon Alliance to District 2 and the Golden Hills Research and Development to District 3.
Holmes said there is an emphasis on members of the two committees possessing agricultural knowledge and said his agricultural background makes him the logical representative.
“These boards are just two clear examples as to why some boards simply don’t change districts,” said Holmes. “Looking at the services these boards provide, and where those services and the issue they seek to fix take place, it would be a disservice to the taxpayers of page County to have a non-rural representative to these boards,” said Holmes.
Morris suggested that Holmes could learn more about Golden Hills Research and Development by visiting with other members. He suggested the committee may not be all agricultural-related.
Morris, Herzberg, and Armstrong all said that they were given their outside assignments without any input when they joined the board.
Two retired Page County Supervisors, Elaine Armstrong and Bob Anderson, backed Holmes. Armstrong served on the board for 20 years.
Armstrong said she hadn’t attended a board meeting in four years but felt the need to come and speak out on the board assignment matter.
“You all had a different experience,” said Armstrong. “But when John and I were just on and some others, we discussed board assignments in a public meeting and came to an agreement.”
In her opinion, Armstrong said the committees and boards currently assigned to District 1 should remain with that seat. She said the Hungry Canyon Alliance and Golden Hills Research and Development both relate to the rural supervisor’s work.
A recorded video of Anderson was shown during the meeting. Anderson stated that Holmes should be included in the discussion of board assignments.
Judy Clark, retired Page County Auditor, also spoke, sharing the same views as Armstrong and Anderson.
Holmes concluded by saying he wants the representative for District 1 to be respected equally.
“I ask the board of supervisors to move into 2021 with the standing committee assignments from 2020,” said Holmes. “And discuss in the meeting and on the agenda any single-board trade desired in the upcoming year based on qualification in order to best serve the taxpayers in Page County.”
“I hope we can work together to be a team that makes Page County more transparent, more accessible and more efficient than it has ever been in order to serve the residents of Page County in the best way possible,” said Holmes.
Morris indicated the board would take Holmes’s request under advisement, but no action was taken during the meeting.
The proposed committee assignments for 2021 District 1 represent five boards and will be an alternate on two. District 2 would represent six boards and be alternate on four. District 3 would represent seven boards and be an alternate on nine.
“I’m fine with reducing my load,” said Morris. “I’ll sit on whatever board. On our first meeting, we will sit down and we’ll hash this out and I appreciate the work you did.”
Morris indicated moving boards around could help each supervisor learn how the county dollars are being allocated.