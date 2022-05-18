Supervisors establish starting wage for deputies

Page County will be offering a starting wage of $25.30 per hour for new deputies hired at the Page County Sheriff’s Office.

Following two weeks of discussions with Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer, the Page County Board of Supervisors voted May 10 to approve the hourly wage. The sheriff’s office will be looking to hire a new deputy in the coming weeks following the resignation of Scott Roop that was effective May 5.

During the May 3 meeting with the Board of Supervisors, Palmer had proposed setting the starting pay for an uncertified deputy at $26 per hour.

Supervisor Chairperson Alan Armstrong opened the talks Tuesday by noting the $26 per hour request was based on an annual salary of $52,825 for 2,080 hours of work during the year. However, he said there would actually be 2,088 hours in the new work year, which lowered the hourly wage to $25.30 per hour.

The new starting salary of $25.30 per hour, Palmer said, would fall between the wages Fremont and Montgomery Counties are currently paying for a new deputy.

“I think that’s a fair base salary for a starting deputy,” Supervisor Chuck Morris said.

However, Palmer said three of the last four deputies hired by the Sheriff’s Department had already been certified by the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy. Palmer had proposed $1 per hour more, or $27 per hour, if a certified officer was hired as a new deputy.

After discussing how the wages and benefits of deputies with the Sheriff’s Department compare to the wages paid to officers with the Clarinda Police Department and Shenandoah Police Department, the board decided to keep the starting wage at $25.30 per hour regardless of whether or not the new hire was certified.

Palmer said the department has been seeking applications for the vacancy since April 31. He said information was sent to two or three possible candidates, but none of those individuals have responded.

Earlier in the meeting, the board approved the retiring of the police service dog, Lucas, who has worked with the sheriff’s office since 2017. The board also approved the sale of Lucas to Roop, who had served as the handler for Lucas prior to his resignation from the department, for $1.

In other business Tuesday, the board approved the use of an additional $15,263 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to complete the digitization of book in the office of Page County Recorder Brenda Esaias.

“Look at the investment that we’ve made. Had it not been for ARPA we couldn’t have done it,” Morris said.

Esaias said a section of books from July 1986 to June 1997 had previously been scanned and were not included in the current project. However, Esaias said those books are not available to the public.

Since the pages are already scanned, Esaias said those documents can be added to the project at a cheaper price than having to scan the books again. As a result, those books would be available online with the rest of the books.

Esaias said the records should be available to the public later this year. Prior to that time, she said a decision would need to be made on what Page County would charge for people or businesses to access those records.

Armstrong suggested Esaias contact the Iowa State Association of Counties (ISAC) to see what other counties are charging.

“These companies aren’t local taxpayers either. They’re making money off this,” Supervisor Jacob Holmes said. “There’s a maintenance cost to this every year. We have to at least factor that in plus the cost of our investment.”