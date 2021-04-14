Supervisors elect to continue Zoom meetings

Page County Supervisors decided not to follow suit in discontinuing Zoom coverage of their weekly meetings.
The Supervisors began utilizing Zoom and uploading the video and audio recording to YouTube at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. In January, the Supervisors suspended recording and uploading the meetings to YouTube for two weeks due to broadband issues in the county courthouse. At the Feb. 2 meeting, the Supervisors resumed uploading the audio-only of the meetings to YouTube.
During public comment time at the beginning of the April 6 Page County Board of Supervisors meeting, several individuals voiced their support of providing Zoom coverage.
The public comment time was moved to the beginning of the meeting to allow citizens to comment on agenda items before the supervisors discussed and voted on the items. Supervisor Chair Chuck Morris called it a “test mode” and indicated that time would tell if having the public comments at the beginning of the meeting would work.
His concern was if public comment time became too lengthy at the beginning of the meeting, it would impact individuals scheduled to be on the agenda at set times.
Supervisor Alan Armstrong said he had initially brought up the question of discontinuing Zoom coverage because other counties were discontinuing the use of Zoom.
“At this point and time, I would like to continue the Zoom meetings,” said Armstrong after receiving feedback from county employees and citizens.
One citizen speaking during public comment time on the matter was John Milhone, who said an important element for him was that the Zoom coverage provided transparency.
Judy Clark was in attendance over Zoom and favored continuing to provide Zoom coverage, calling it a “valuable resource.” Clark made several points, including that the county had already spent the money on equipment to provide Zoom, it is a valuable tool for individuals that cannot attend in person and more people had become involved.
Supervisor Jacob Holmes and Morris both agreed that Zoom coverage of the meetings should continue. Morris said Zoom had been a wonderful tool and felt it could continue to be a wonderful tool moving forward. No motion was made to discontinue Zoom
In other business.
Supervisors approved a request from Scott Davison to use the courthouse lawn for a concert from 4:30 to 9 p.m., June 13, in connection with the Cowboy Church.
Supervisors heard from Matt Barnes, Micah Grossoehme, Chase McAndrews and Tatum Watkins on additional funding for an improvement project at Page County cemeteries. Previous donations received by the group have been exhausted.