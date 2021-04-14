Supervisors elect to continue Zoom meetings

Page County Supervisors decided not to follow suit in discontinuing Zoom coverage of their weekly meetings.

The Supervisors began utilizing Zoom and uploading the video and audio recording to YouTube at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. In January, the Supervisors suspended recording and uploading the meetings to YouTube for two weeks due to broadband issues in the county courthouse. At the Feb. 2 meeting, the Supervisors resumed uploading the audio-only of the meetings to YouTube.

During public comment time at the beginning of the April 6 Page County Board of Supervisors meeting, several individuals voiced their support of providing Zoom coverage.

The public comment time was moved to the beginning of the meeting to allow citizens to comment on agenda items before the supervisors discussed and voted on the items. Supervisor Chair Chuck Morris called it a “test mode” and indicated that time would tell if having the public comments at the beginning of the meeting would work.

His concern was if public comment time became too lengthy at the beginning of the meeting, it would impact individuals scheduled to be on the agenda at set times.