Supervisors declare Page County a Second Amendment Sanctuary County

Page County has joined more than 20 other Iowa counties in passing resolutions supporting the protection of the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution.
During its meeting Oct. 19, the Page County Board of Supervisors voted 2-1 in favor of designating Page County as a Second Amendment Sanctuary County.
Board Chairperson Chuck Morris cast the opposing vote Tuesday.
"I believe in individual liberties, but I don't think this resolution does anything to strengthen my individual liberties. It's a symbolic statement," Morris said.
Supervisor Jacob Holmes requested the issue be placed on the board agenda after he was recently approached by a local constituent. After researching the issue, Holmes said he believed the resolution would send a clear message that the Second Amendment is absolute and protects all other Amendments.
The Second Amendment states, "A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed."
"We're just, basically, making a statement we agree that will not be infringed. Hopefully, it never will be," Holmes said.
When he requested the matter be placed on the board agenda, Holmes said he sent a copy of the proposed resolution to Page County Attorney Carl Sonksen for review. He said Sonksen approved of the resolution.
"I think it's good. I think with the current climate of attacks on individual liberties, it's a statement that we can make on the Second Amendment," Holmes said.
"As I understand it, the state of Missouri did this statewide," Morris said.
Supervisor Alan Armstrong said he had been approached about the issue about three months ago. Based on his research, Armstrong said the resolution was merely a statement of opinion because, if state and federal laws changed at some point, the Supervisors at that time would be obligated to follow the law.
"It's a symbolic gesture and I think that's all that we can ask for," Armstrong said. "I would have to say I would support it, just on behalf of those members in my community that think it's a good idea, for the symbolism."
Morris said he is a gun owner and would not be pleased if an individual or government entity attempted to seize his firearms. However, with the movement in larger cities toward defunding law enforcement, he said it would not be out of the realm of possibility for an effort to collect guns to be proposed.
"I don't think Page County is ever going to defund our police. I'm quite certain we won't defund the Sheriff's Department. I don't feel like Shenandoah or Clarinda will defund their police. I could see that happening in the cities, but I don't see it happening here," Morris said.
In other business, the board approved publication of an invitation for local farms to submit bids to lease the county farm. Page County currently leases the farm to Justin Dammann, but that agreement is up for renewal.
Bids for a three-year lease to the farm will be due Nov. 12. The bids will then be opened for review Nov. 16. Bid packets will be available at the office of the Page County Auditor.