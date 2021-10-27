Supervisors declare Page County a Second Amendment Sanctuary County

"I think it's good. I think with the current climate of attacks on individual liberties, it's a statement that we can make on the Second Amendment," Holmes said.

"As I understand it, the state of Missouri did this statewide," Morris said.

Supervisor Alan Armstrong said he had been approached about the issue about three months ago. Based on his research, Armstrong said the resolution was merely a statement of opinion because, if state and federal laws changed at some point, the Supervisors at that time would be obligated to follow the law.

"It's a symbolic gesture and I think that's all that we can ask for," Armstrong said. "I would have to say I would support it, just on behalf of those members in my community that think it's a good idea, for the symbolism."

Morris said he is a gun owner and would not be pleased if an individual or government entity attempted to seize his firearms. However, with the movement in larger cities toward defunding law enforcement, he said it would not be out of the realm of possibility for an effort to collect guns to be proposed.