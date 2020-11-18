Supervisors consider mask mandate

The continued rise of COVID-19 cases in Page County have the Board of Supervisors concerned and ready to take action.

Following the Nov. 10 Page County Board of Supervisors meeting, an 8:30 a.m. special meeting on Thursday was approved for the Board of Supervisors to discuss a mask mandate for the county.

Supervisor Chair Chuck Morris voiced his concern over the county’s positivity rate of 33% which does not include all of the positive cases at the Clarinda Correction Facility. He further noted that other counties in Iowa issuing mask mandates had positivity rates less than half of Page County.

“At some point, more efforts are going to need to take place to get this curve under control,” said Morris.

Supervisor Alan Armstrong said he was all for issuing a mask mandate but realizes it cannot be enforced legally and anticipates a lack of respect from individuals refusing to wear a mask.

“It’s not just something you can take lightly because it is affecting people rather severely,” said Armstrong.