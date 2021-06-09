Supervisors award raise to County Engineer

Also Tuesday, the board approved a proposal to enter into a motor grader rebuild program offered by Zeigler CAT. The machine to be entered into the program has an estimated 14,000 hours of service.

Once an evaluation of the machine is completed, the major components would be removed, reworked and returned to the piece of equipment. The rebuild is expected to last for 10 years or 10,000 hours of use.

The rebuild program takes between two and three months to complete. In comparison, King said it takes six to nine months for a new motor grader to be delivered.

In other business, the board approved a request from Justin and Jennifer Dammann to withdraw from a resolution passed in 1993 requiring a section of land they own only be used for agricultural purposes. Eric Kline spoke on behalf of the couple and explained they have a potential buyer for the property.

Currently, Kline said the buyer intends to continue using the property to raise row crops. However, there is a possibility the potential buyer may want to build a home on the land in the future.

The board also approved two tax abatements requested by the city of Shenandoah. The tax abatements were for properties located at 909 Seventh Ave. and 300 Sycamore St. in Shenandoah.