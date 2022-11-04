Supervisors award bridge contract

A.M. Cohron & Son, Inc., of Atlantic has been awarded the contract for the Essex West Bridge replacement project.

Page County Engineer J.D. King met with the Page County Board of Supervisors Nov. 1 to review the bridge project. Built in 1937, the bridge is located on 150th Street and spans the East Nishnabotna River.

"It's not 100-years-old like the Clarinda Bridge was, but it's an old bridge," King said.

A bid letting for the project was held Oct. 18 in Des Moines by the Iowa Department of Transportation. King said there were five bidders for the project.

A.M. Cohron & Son submitted the low bid of $2,857,469.91 for the bridge project. King said $1 million of the financing for the project is coming from the city of Essex through its city bridge fund.

"That allows us to do this bridge and continue to do other bridges also," King said.

After awarding the contract, the Board of Supervisors also approved a resolution delegating the signing of the digital contract from the Iowa DOT for the Essex West Bridge project to King.

"This is all done on a website out there in cyber land. They don't ever send us a paper copy of the contract anymore," King said.

Supervisor chairperson Alan Armstrong said the Iowa DOT had been using digital contracts like this for nearly three years. Although the chairperson could be designated to sign the digital contract, Armstrong said that process can get complicated.

King also presented a request to use no more than $200,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to repair two other bridges in the county. Those bridges are designated as A-20, located northwest of College Springs on 280th Street, and W-60, located south of Northboro on 320th Street. He said bridge A-20 has been closed for nearly five years, while bridge W60 has been closed for three years.

"We've been working on bridges on dirt roads that have been closed over the last couple of years. There are still more bridges out there that are closed that are on dirt roads with low traffic. They're still essential to somebody out there," King said.

King said Cunningham-Reis, a bridge contractor in Van Meter, submitted a bid of $94,000 and could start work in November. Murphy Heavy Contracting of Anita bid $96,437 for the project, but would not be able to start work until next spring.

After hearing the request, Armstrong suggested holding a department head committee meeting to review the various ARPA projects before approving the bridge project. He said there was approximately $500,000 in ARPA funds that had not been designated, but he said some of the costs for the other projects may be higher than anticipated.

"I think that half million is probably, maybe, a little bit on the light side right now," Armstrong said.

Since the ARPA funds do not have to be fully spent until the end of 2026, Supervisor Chuck Morris agreed it would be wise to determine exactly how much money is left before approving the bridge request.

"I like what I heard you just say. I think we need to take a deep breath on the ARPA funds. Have the committee reconvene. I'm not opposed to fixing bridges, don't get me wrong, but we still have a bucket of money, potentially, in that Infrastructure Act that was passed with billions of dollars. That's just kind of starting to open up," Morris said.

Supervisor Jacob Holmes said he would like to attend the committee meeting to get an understanding of what future projects the county departments may be looking at.

Therefore, no action was taken Tuesday on the request to repair bridges A-20 and W-60.

Also during the meeting, the board set a public hearing for 8:35 a.m. on Nov. 22 regarding the closure and vacation of a segment of road on 245th Street. King said a portion of the road had previously been closed.

In other business, the board approved a request from the City of Shenandoah to abate the taxes on two taxes. The tax abatement was for 1213 and 1215 W. Valley Ave. in Shenandoah.