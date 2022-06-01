Supervisors award bid for courthouse window project

Fine and Sons Home Builders of Clarinda has been awarded the contract to install the new windows for the Page County Courthouse.

A bid opening was held May 24 as part of the regularly scheduled meeting of the Page County Board of Supervisors. Two bids were received for the window project.

After reviewing the two bids, the board voted unanimously to accept the low bid of $701,400 from Fine and Sons Home Builders. The base bid covered the costs of installing new windows and blinds on the three main floors of the courthouse. The bid also contained alternate bids to also replace the windows in the basement of the courthouse and upgrade all the window shades to roller shades.

Kelsey Vetter of Fine and Sons Home Builders attended the meeting on Zoom. She said the base bid included louver blinds, like the courthouse presently has on the first and second floors that are raised and lowered with a pull cord.

“If you want to upgrade to something that not only looks better, but is easier to operate and keep clean, that would be an alternate,” Page County Supervisor Chuck Morris said.

Timekey Glazing of Kansas City, Missouri, submitted the second bid for window project. The base bid from Timekey Glazing was for $874,280.

As for the alternate bids, Timekey Glazing bid $70,000 for the installation of the basement windows with louver blinds compared to $44,600 from Fine and Sons Home Builders.

Supervisor Chairperson Alan Armstrong said he favored replacing the basement windows at the same time the windows were upgraded on the three other floors of the courthouse.

“I think it would be kind of backwards if we weren’t going to replace all the windows. I think there could be a security risk down the road. I think they probably should be done at the same time. They’re bound to collect more issues with weathering down there than the upper ones, so I would like to see it all done properly and done correctly,” Armstrong said.

There were also two other alternates the companies could bid on as part of the project. Those alternates involved upgrading the louver blinds included in the base bids to roller shades, as well as installing roller shades in the basement.

Fine and Sons Home Builders submitted a bid of $7,400 to upgrade to the roller shades on the first, second and third floors of the courthouse. Meanwhile, it would cost an additional $3,100 to have Fine and Sons Home Builders install roller shades on the new basement windows.

Timekey Glazing bid $37,000 for the roller shades on the three main floors of the courthouse. The company then bid an additional $9,500 to add the roller shades to the new basement windows.

Other key costs in the bid package covered the wood sills and wood trim that would be need to installed around the new windows. Timekey Glazing bid $75 per linear foot for the sills and $70 per linear foot for the wood trim. Fine and Sons Home Builders bid each of those materials at $50 per linear foot.

“Until they get started, they’re not going to know how many linear feet,” Supervisor Chairperson Alan Armstrong said. “There could be 300 or 400 feet. So, we could be looking at another $15,000, $20,000 or $30,000 if everything was really bad.”

Finally, Fine and Sons Home Builders projected a completion date of May 31, 2023. Timekey Glazing proposed a completion date of July 1, 2023.

“When the contractors had their pre-bid meeting there was a lot of concern about window supplies being 33 to 38 weeks out and they felt like Dec. 31 might keep them from bidding. So, collectively, we decided that we would allow them to put the end date when they could complete it so we could get as many bids as possible,” Morris said.

Alan Armstrong said architectural estimates had projected the cost of the window project to be $735,000.

“I’m pleased with the bids,” Morris said.”This bid from Fine and Sons is considerably lower than what was projected by the architects.”

Supervisor Jacob Holmes said it was also great to have a local contractor involved in the project.

James Fine of Fine and Sons Home Builders said all the windows included in the bid would be Pella Windows manufactured in the Shenandoah plant.

“Pella, I think, is the only manufacturer that has the approval of the National Park System for historic buildings. They’ve been certified for historic buildings, so that’s a positive,” Morris said.

In other business Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors approved a request from Glenn Miller Birthplace Society President Marvin Negley to use the southeast corner of the courthouse lawn for an outdoor concert June 9 as part of the Glenn Miller Festival. Negley also requested the restrooms at the courthouse be open for the public to use during the concert.

A series of requests from Teresa Hill of Clarinda were also approved regarding a Christmas celebration she is organizing in December on the Clarinda square. The first request approved by the board was for Sonriser’s Popcorn to set up a stand on the courthouse lawn from 10 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 17.

The board also approved a request to have a photo shoot area on the courthouse lawn as part of the Dec. 17 celebration. The final request was to display wooden Christmas props on the courthouse lawn from Dec. 14-27.