Supervisors assess COVID standards proposed by OSHA

Smisek clarified the $13,500 fine may not be a single charge to Page County. Instead, she said the fine could be per incident or for every person found to be in violation. Smisek said that issue is still being determined by the courts.

“The penalties they have listed there are in line and similar to what they fine for other types of violations, injuries, in the workplace,” Smisek said.

Supervisor Jacob Holmes said he would be ashamed to sign any documentation that would enact these standards in Page County. He said the issuance of the standards was a form of extortion by the federal government and by OSHA.

“This is the most bogus thing I’ve ever seen, as far as freedom goes, in my life,” Holmes said. “We need advice on how we stand for individual liberty. Not on how we play the game of dancing to OSHA and Joe Biden’s unconstitutional grab for basic liberties.”

Smisek said the Iowa has joined several other states in a lawsuit challenge the legality of the standards.

“That’s on behalf of all Iowans and all counties. So that avenue is being pursued. I guess, in my opinion, I don’t believe it’s necessary for the county to use its resources to also try to individually fight it when they’re using state resources,” Smisek said.