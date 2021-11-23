Supervisors assess COVID standards proposed by OSHA

New Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) standards related to COVID-19 vaccines and the potential monitoring of unvaccinated employees were evaluated Nov. 16 by the Page County Board of Supervisors.
Page County employees were invited to meet with the Board of Supervisors and its legal representative, Ann Smisek of Ahlers & Cooney, P.C., of Des Moines, to review the status of the possible vaccine mandate. A large crowd attended the 11 a.m. discussion held in the Page Room of the Page County Courthouse, while other listened through the Zoom broadcast of the meeting.
During public comments held at the start of the meeting Tuesday, four local residents also addressed the board about the issue. They encouraged the board to oppose the possible vaccine mandate and offered their support for the employees.
Supervisor Chairperson Chuck Morris opened the discussion with Smisek and the employees by saying the board does not want to get tangled up in the “potential mandate mess,” but at the same time it may have little choice in the matter.
“As you know, it’s just a very turbulent time right now trying to stay on top of everything. It’s changing sort of day to day,” Smisek said.
Under the OSHA standards, Smisek said starting Dec. 6 employers with 100 or more employees would need to require proof of vaccination from all workers. Those people who have not been vaccinated would be required to wear a mask at work.
Then, starting Jan. 4, 2022, Smisek said all unvaccinated employees would be required to receive COVID-19 testing every seven days and provide proof of a negative test result. Employees arriving to work with a positive test would be escorted off the job site.
“Those regulations were issued on Nov. 5 ... and there are 490 pages of them. There are still a lot of gray areas in determining how you count employees and stuff like that. But what I can tell you, from what we’ve tried to figure out, is they intended broad coverage here. So, we’re basically advising if you get a paycheck from the county, or your expenses are reimbursed by the county, you’re going to be counted in that 100 employee count,” Smisek said.
Based on that context, Morris said Page County would have 124 employees. Along with workers in the various offices and departments of the county, this would include elected officials and township trustees.
Therefore, should the standards be upheld by the court system, Morris said the county was looking for legal direction on how to avoid the “insane” fines that could be levied against violators. Morris said a fine of approximately $13,500 could be issued against the county for a violation. If that violation is determined to be willful, Morris said the fine would start at $75,000.
“I hope it doesn’t go through. But if it does go through, and we have these fines to deal with, we have a responsibility, I believe, to protect our tax dollars. We could go broke with fines if it goes through and we are willfully noncompliant,” Morris said.
Smisek clarified the $13,500 fine may not be a single charge to Page County. Instead, she said the fine could be per incident or for every person found to be in violation. Smisek said that issue is still being determined by the courts.
“The penalties they have listed there are in line and similar to what they fine for other types of violations, injuries, in the workplace,” Smisek said.
Supervisor Jacob Holmes said he would be ashamed to sign any documentation that would enact these standards in Page County. He said the issuance of the standards was a form of extortion by the federal government and by OSHA.
“This is the most bogus thing I’ve ever seen, as far as freedom goes, in my life,” Holmes said. “We need advice on how we stand for individual liberty. Not on how we play the game of dancing to OSHA and Joe Biden’s unconstitutional grab for basic liberties.”
Smisek said the Iowa has joined several other states in a lawsuit challenge the legality of the standards.
“That’s on behalf of all Iowans and all counties. So that avenue is being pursued. I guess, in my opinion, I don’t believe it’s necessary for the county to use its resources to also try to individually fight it when they’re using state resources,” Smisek said.
Smisek noted Iowa has also passed a law allowing workers to provide their employer with a personal statement stating they are not being vaccinated due to a medical condition or religious beliefs. She said it may be possible for the county to expand the acceptance of the statements to include not wearing a mask or receiving COVID-19 testing.