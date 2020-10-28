Supervisors approve construction of meteorological towers

In laying the groundwork for wind turbines in Page County, the construction of meteorological towers was approved by the Board of Supervisors during the Oct. 20 meeting.

A representative from Invenergy, Gabe Klooster, said the company was seeking approval to install a single MET tower to study the wind quantity, speed, and strength. He said the MET towers are critical for the development of wind farms.

Klooster said the tower would stand about 196 feet and would be located just north of 280th Street and east of E Avenue. He said the tower would not have any moving parts or make any noise. The MET tower would essentially collect data over a two- to three-year period.

A second wind development company, Tenaska, plans to put three MET towers east of Clarinda. Bob Ramaekers, a representative of Tenaska, said the three towers’ height and instrumentation would be equivalent to Invenergy’s tower.

According to Page County Attorney Jim Varley, since the county’s wind-turbine ordinance includes meteorological towers, then the county’s board of adjustment does not need to be involved in the decision.

In other business: