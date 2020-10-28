Supervisors approve construction of meteorological towers

In laying the groundwork for wind turbines in Page County, the construction of meteorological towers was approved by the Board of Supervisors during the Oct. 20 meeting.
A representative from Invenergy, Gabe Klooster, said the company was seeking approval to install a single MET tower to study the wind quantity, speed, and strength. He said the MET towers are critical for the development of wind farms.
Klooster said the tower would stand about 196 feet and would be located just north of 280th Street and east of E Avenue. He said the tower would not have any moving parts or make any noise. The MET tower would essentially collect data over a two- to three-year period.
A second wind development company, Tenaska, plans to put three MET towers east of Clarinda. Bob Ramaekers, a representative of Tenaska, said the three towers’ height and instrumentation would be equivalent to Invenergy’s tower.
According to Page County Attorney Jim Varley, since the county’s wind-turbine ordinance includes meteorological towers, then the county’s board of adjustment does not need to be involved in the decision.
In other business:
Page County Board of Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris, said that the supervisors’ public comments section had been reinstated after a cooling-off period. The public comments section had been suspended following the Sept. 1 board meeting, where about 75 people attended the meeting to voice concern over wind energy development in the county. Morris said the September meeting could be viewed on the county’s YouTube channel.
Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman provided an update on the COVID-19 situation in the county. Erdman said to date, 3,315 people have been tested in the county. She said there had been 370 positive cases identified, with 324 of those having recovered, putting the county’s positivity rate at 13%.
Erdman said there are currently two residents in the county with co-infections of COVID-19 and influenza.
“This is new territory for us, and we don’t know how that’s going to pan out,” said Erdman.
Erdman said the CDC had previously released information stating that people contracting COVID-19 would have immunity for 90 days. She now says new studies released a few weeks ago show the possibility of COVID-19 reinfection before the 90 days.
Supervisors approved the American Legion’s request to hold their Veteran’s Day program at 11 a.m., Nov. 11, on the northwest corner of the courthouse lawn. Due to the spread of COVID-19, there were concerns about holding the program in the school this year.
Supervisors approved the City of Shenandoah Tax Abatement for 400 Evergreen St., in Shenandoah.
Supervisors approved the cancellation of the County held tax sale certificate upon a request from Page County Treasurer Angie Dow.
“This is a request I’ve never actually made before,” said Dow. “This is a different situation.”
Dow explained that an anonymous property owner has been making $50 payments faithfully towards two years of back taxes for the past year and a half. In general, back taxes must be paid in full. Dow said the taxes on the property are current except for the two years prior.
Dow requested that the property owner be allowed to continue making monthly payments and cancel the tax sale. She estimated it would take two years to pay the back taxes in full. Dow also advised it would lower the interest rate the county receives by .5%.
Morris questioned if approving this request would set a precedent.
“That I can’t answer,” said Dow. “I’ve never been in this situation where somebody has made an attempt to even pay back taxes. At the end of the day, I’m happy they’re paying their taxes.”
During public comments, Ryan Urkoski asked permission to place a video of the wind turbine meeting held at the Page County Fairgrounds over the summer on the county’s website. Morris said he would need to seek legal counsel on the request being it was a non-governmental meeting.
The request came after Urkoski saw the Power Iowa meeting from Oct. 13 posted on the county’s website.
Urkoski said two weeks ago, during a supervisors meeting, Morris said the fairgrounds’ meeting was “sufficient” being it was a public meeting. With Morris’ not giving Urkoski a definite answer about placing the video on the county website, Urkoski asked Morris if he was now changing his mind.
“I’m not saying that, Ryan,” said Morris.
“Did you not say two weeks ago that you guys had your chance,” asked Urkoski. “That you guys had your public meeting, and you heard the other side.”
“I probably did say that,” said Morris. “We’ve heard from you, but the question today is, can we post a non-governmental meeting on a government website. That’s what I can’t answer.”
