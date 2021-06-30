Supervisors appoint two Veterans Affairs commissioners

At the June 22 Page County Board of Supervisors meeting, two candidates were approved as Veterans Affairs commissioners for Page County.

As Gary Alger from Clarinda steps down after five years of service as a VA commissioner, Wendy Davis, the chairperson for the Page County VA Commission, announced a request to appoint JD Kennedy and re-appoint Ron Gibson as commissioners.

Supervisor Alan Armstrong thanked Alger for his service and time on the VA Commission. He acknowledged that Kennedy and Gibson were excellent candidates and thanked them for their willingness to serve.

“I speak for the board, and we really appreciate the time that you (Alger) have given,” Armstrong said. “We went through a pretty rough patch a few years ago, and you got dealt with a lot of issues that you probably never thought you’d get dealt with, but we made it through with a lot of communication. We learned a lot, and things are very top-notch right now. We’ve got a very well-run organization in our county. Something to be proud of and (that) the veterans can be very proud of, and we can be very proud of them.”

Alger thanked the county for its help.