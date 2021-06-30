 Skip to main content
Supervisors appoint two Veterans Affairs commissioners
Supervisors appoint two Veterans Affairs commissioners

HJ - Gary Alger VA Commission

Gary Alger of Clarinda has stepped down from the Page County Veterans Affairs Commission after five years of service. To fill the vacancy, the Page County Board of Supervisors approved the appointment of JD Kennedy during its meeting June 22. The Board of Supervisors also confirmed the re-appointment of Ron Gibson as a commissioner. (photo provided)

At the June 22 Page County Board of Supervisors meeting, two candidates were approved as Veterans Affairs commissioners for Page County.

As Gary Alger from Clarinda steps down after five years of service as a VA commissioner, Wendy Davis, the chairperson for the Page County VA Commission, announced a request to appoint JD Kennedy and re-appoint Ron Gibson as commissioners.

Supervisor Alan Armstrong thanked Alger for his service and time on the VA Commission. He acknowledged that Kennedy and Gibson were excellent candidates and thanked them for their willingness to serve.

“I speak for the board, and we really appreciate the time that you (Alger) have given,” Armstrong said. “We went through a pretty rough patch a few years ago, and you got dealt with a lot of issues that you probably never thought you’d get dealt with, but we made it through with a lot of communication. We learned a lot, and things are very top-notch right now. We’ve got a very well-run organization in our county. Something to be proud of and (that) the veterans can be very proud of, and we can be very proud of them.”

Alger thanked the county for its help.

“I’ve been very fortunate that I did get appointed to the VA Commission a few years ago,” Alger said. ”It was a little rough at first, but it’s smoothed out a lot. We have made terrific progress for veterans. The best thing about this is we’re all working for the veterans. Those people deserve the help.”

Gibson has served as a VA commissioner in Page County for the past 10 years. King said it had been a pleasure dealing with the Veterans Affairs office since moving back to the area and he is ready to get started.

“I’m looking forward to helping out any way I can,” King said.

