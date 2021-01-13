Supervisors announce board appointments

Holmes initially was hesitant to switch with Armstrong after receiving phone calls from individuals from smaller towns in rural districts wanting him to represent the landfill board.

“A lot of these little towns have reached out to me,” said Holmes. “I just hate to not listen.”

Holmes and Armstrong came to an agreement on the landfill board, which meets once a month. Holmes suggested when the landfill board discussed an issue involving Shenandoah that Armstrong being the alternate, would attend the meetings on those nights.

In addition, Morris and Armstrong exchanged seats on the Waubonsie Mental Health and Fourth Judicial District boards. Morris stated having a conflict of interest on the Waubonsie Mental Health board.

Other appointments:

Iowa code requires a physician to be on the board of health. Morris said only one of the two applicants the county received had that credential. The two applications received were from incumbent Dr. Heather Babe and Dr. Wendy Mier, a chiropractor located in Clarinda.

Dr. Babe was appointed to the board of health, with Holmes being the sole no. Holmes’s concern was that Dr. Babe does not live in Page County. Dr. Babe will serve a three-year term.