Supervisors announce board appointments

Following several discussions over the past few weeks, the Page County Board of Supervisors agreed and approved board appointments during its Jan. 4 meeting.
Upon receiving the proposed supervisor appointments in December for 2021, Supervisor Jacob Holmes had requested to be on the same boards Jon Herzberg had served on. Holmes replaced Herzberg after the latter did not run for re-election in November.
One of the boards Holmes had an interest in retaining that Herzberg had served on was the Page County Landfill board. Supervisor Alan Armstrong proposed he be on the landfill board during the meeting because of his involvement in Shenandoah with the landfill. Armstrong was listed as the alternate for the landfill board for 2021.
“The city of Shenandoah is in a unique spot,” said Armstrong. “We have a different company. There is a lot of discussions every month on the city side that I try to stay involved in regarding our trash company. It’s a little different than the one over in Clarinda.”
Armstrong said each town in Page County has a representative that sits on the landfill board. He said he and several Shenandoah city officials closely follow the landfill board’s activity where the waste management is concerned.
“It’s a real concern for the landfill board to make sure that everything stays status quo,” said Armstrong.
Holmes initially was hesitant to switch with Armstrong after receiving phone calls from individuals from smaller towns in rural districts wanting him to represent the landfill board.
“A lot of these little towns have reached out to me,” said Holmes. “I just hate to not listen.”
Holmes and Armstrong came to an agreement on the landfill board, which meets once a month. Holmes suggested when the landfill board discussed an issue involving Shenandoah that Armstrong being the alternate, would attend the meetings on those nights.
In addition, Morris and Armstrong exchanged seats on the Waubonsie Mental Health and Fourth Judicial District boards. Morris stated having a conflict of interest on the Waubonsie Mental Health board.
Other appointments:
Iowa code requires a physician to be on the board of health. Morris said only one of the two applicants the county received had that credential. The two applications received were from incumbent Dr. Heather Babe and Dr. Wendy Mier, a chiropractor located in Clarinda.
Dr. Babe was appointed to the board of health, with Holmes being the sole no. Holmes’s concern was that Dr. Babe does not live in Page County. Dr. Babe will serve a three-year term.
The county received three applications they were considering for the conservation board. Those were from Mark Marriott, who was appointed to the conservation board with a 3-0 vote, Jane Stimson and Steve Ruben. Incumbent Bill Robinson reapplied, but Morris said it was a conflict of interest that Robinson was hired as an employee of the county conservation after being appointed to the board.
Full list of appointments:
Clarinda Cluster Local Decat Governance Board – Chuck Morris (Alternate – Jacob Holmes)
4th Judicial Dist. Dept. of Corr. Services – Chuck Morris (Alternate – Jacob Holmes) (Code of Iowa 331.311 (1b))
Golden Hills Resource & Development – Jacob Holmes (Alternate – Alan Armstrong)
Human Services Council – Chuck Morris (Alternate - Alan Armstrong)
Hungry Canyons Alliance – Jacob Holmes (Alternate – Alan Armstrong)
Juvenile Detention Center – Jacob Holmes (Alternate – Alan Armstrong)
Loess Hills Development & Conservation Authority (LHDCA) Board of Directors – Jacob Holmes
E911 Service Board– Jacob Holmes
Page County Emergency Management Commission – Chuck Morris
Page County Enterprise Zone Commission – Alan Armstrong
Page County Landfill Assn. Board – Jacob Holmes (Alternate –Alan Armstrong)
Page Co. Loss Control Coordinator for Liability Insurance Coverage – Alan Armstrong
Page Co. MH/MR Coordinating Board - All 3 Supervisors
RPA (Regional Planning Authority) Area 13—Alan Armstrong (Alternate Jacob Holmes)
Southwest Iowa Mental Health Regional Planning – Chuck Morris (Alternate - Jacob Holmes)
Southwest Iowa Planning Council—SWIPCO – Alan Armstrong (Alternate – Jacob Holmes)
Waubonsie Mental Health Center – Alan Armstrong (Alternate – Jacob Holmes)
West Central Community Action (WCCA) – Alan Armstrong (Alternate – Jacob Holmes)
Workforce Investment Act (WIA) – Alan Armstrong (Alternate – Chuck Morris)
Zion Recovery Services, Inc. – Chuck Morris (Alternate – Alan Armstrong)
Board of Health - Heather Babe (3 yr – 2023)
Conservation Board Mark Marriott (5 yr – 2025)
SWIPCO A.J. Lynam (1 yr – 2021)
Western Iowa Tourism Rep Elaine Farwell FY2022
Zoning Board of Adjustment Jim O’Hara (5 yr – 2025)
Zoning Administrator JD King
In other news:
Chuck Morris was appointed as the supervisor chair and Alan Armstrong as the supervisor vice-chair for 2021.