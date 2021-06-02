Supervisors amend county budget

With the end of Fiscal Year 2021 just over one month away, the Page County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously May 25 to amend the current county budget.
Prior to approving the budget amendment, a public hearing was held. During the hearing Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen reviewed the highlights of the amendment.
“This is the second budget amendment for this fiscal year,” Wellhausen said.
The budget amendment featured a total increase of $2,485,878 in revenues. This was offset by an increase of $2,740,209 in expenses.
“For a difference $254,331 with your expenses being larger than your revenues,” Wellhausen said.
A significant portion of the amendment involved the Secondary Road Department. Wellhausen said revenues for the department had increased by $2,452,728, compared to a rise in expenses of $2,557,159. This resulted in a shortfall of $114,331.
The adjustments to the budget were partly due to Emergency Watershed Protection Program work done in the county and conservation efforts involving the Hungry Canyon Alliance. The budget was also impacted by COVID elief funding and reimbursements received for work done on A Avenue.
Wellhausen also pointed out there was higher than expected usage of the medical examiner and juvenile court services resulting in increased expenses of $40,000 for each of those budgets. The Page County Public Health budget was also adjusted to show $20,000 in extra revenue resulting from a grant and $70,000 in added expenses during the year.
No other oral or written comments were presented during the public hearing.
Earlier in the meeting, the board discussed a request to repair the windows in the office of the Page County Recorder. The board initially discussed the request May 11, but tabled the matter to allow Supervisor Jacob Holmes time to obtain additional estimates for the project.
Holmes said there are six windows in the office. He also looked at the windows in the other offices on the main floor of the courthouse and believed they also are in need of repair. That would be a total of at least 24 windows.
“Those windows are stamped for when they were put up. Almost all of them are 1981. There’s a few in the ‘90s, when a window was broken or something, but they’re almost all 1981,” Holmes said.
Holmes received estimates from three companies to repair the six windows. He said those estimates were very close in cost, but he believed the cost per window would be reduced if more windows were replaced than just the six in the office of the Recorder.
“It needs to be very well thought out before we pull the trigger on this. It’s been 40 years for most of them right now,” Holmes said.
“And they’ll be there for another 40,” Supervisor Alan Armstrong said.
Supervisor chairperson Chuck Morris said if the county proceeded with seeking a request for proposal to replace all the windows in the four offices, he suggested retaining outside assistance to direct the board through the process.
“I would like to have some outside help to make sure we do the RFP correctly and that we are actually looking at apples to apples bids,” Morris said. “We’ve been talking about windows for years. They’re not getting any better, but they’re really not getting, essentially, worse. I think we have some time to figure it out.”
Once the order is placed, Armstrong estimated it would take three months for the windows to arrive. “That still gives us time. If we could get something done in the next three weeks, we could still it done before winter sets in.”
Also Tuesday, the board spent 30 minutes in closed session to discuss a legal issue facing the county. After returning to open session, the board voted 2-1 in favor of approving a settlement with Ryan Urkoski as discussed with legal counsel during the closed session. Holmes cast the opposing vote.
The board also held closed session discussions earlier in the meeting to conduct a performance review with Safety Director Tom Nordhues. No action was taken following that closed session.
In other business, the board discussed the point during its weekly meetings to allow public comment. Currently, public comments are allowed at the start of the meetings with each person allowed a maximum of five minutes to address the board.
Holmes also proposed the addition of board comments at the conclusion of the meeting. This would allow the members to review the activities they were involved with over the past week and update the board on the work being done by the committees they serve on.