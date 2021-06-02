Supervisors amend county budget

No other oral or written comments were presented during the public hearing.

Earlier in the meeting, the board discussed a request to repair the windows in the office of the Page County Recorder. The board initially discussed the request May 11, but tabled the matter to allow Supervisor Jacob Holmes time to obtain additional estimates for the project.

Holmes said there are six windows in the office. He also looked at the windows in the other offices on the main floor of the courthouse and believed they also are in need of repair. That would be a total of at least 24 windows.

“Those windows are stamped for when they were put up. Almost all of them are 1981. There’s a few in the ‘90s, when a window was broken or something, but they’re almost all 1981,” Holmes said.

Holmes received estimates from three companies to repair the six windows. He said those estimates were very close in cost, but he believed the cost per window would be reduced if more windows were replaced than just the six in the office of the Recorder.

“It needs to be very well thought out before we pull the trigger on this. It’s been 40 years for most of them right now,” Holmes said.

“And they’ll be there for another 40,” Supervisor Alan Armstrong said.