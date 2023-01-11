Supervisors alter meeting schedule

Staying true to their campaign promises, the Page County Board of Supervisors approved a change to their meeting schedule Jan. 10 that is intended to make it easier for the public to provide input to the board.

The Board of Supervisors will now meet at 9:30 a.m. at the Page County Courthouse in Clarinda on the first Tuesday of each month and at 6 p.m. each subsequent Tuesday. Previously, the board met at 8:30 a.m. three Tuesdays per month, with the other meeting being at 6 p.m.

"I ran my campaign, basically, on getting our meetings put back in the evenings where more of the public could attend. I heard from a lot of constituents, when I was running, the meetings during the daytime were very difficult to attend. They have to work or to take work off to come to them," Supervisor Todd Maher said.

"I agree with you. I ran on the same thing and I was in the public not that long ago trying to come to these meetings," Supervisor Chairperson Jacob Holmes said.

Discussions were also held Tuesday regarding the deadline for submitting information for an agenda item to the office of the Page County Auditor for the next scheduled meeting. The format of the agendas for the meetings was also reviewed.

Changes were also approved to the public comment portion of the meetings. Previously, people were given a firm maximum of five minutes to address the board. That five-minute period will now be a suggested time limit.

"I don't want to keep a stopwatch on anybody, ever, but we have to run an orderly meeting," Holmes said. "We all know we have to keep moving and respect each other."

In addition, members of the public will be allowed time to speak during the discussion held prior to a vote on a specific agenda item. Those comments will be contained to a suggested time limit of two minutes.

"We want to try to get this board back to some civility and make sure the county residents feel like they're part of this board. I think that's very important," Maher said.

In a related matter, the board approved resuming the practice of video recording its meetings and posting them to YouTube. Holmes said this would allow people who are unable to attend a meeting to stay informed by watching the proceedings at their convenience.

The board also approved the removal of a wind energy discussion panel from the county website.

Earlier in the meeting, the board approved a resolution outlining the board assignments for each Supervisor during 2023. This resolution was originally scheduled for consideration Jan. 3 as part of the reorganizational meeting for the board, but was tabled for further review.

While Holmes outlined the assignments, Page County Sheriff Lye Palmer suggested Maher be appointed to both the E911 Service Board and the Page County Emergency Management Commission. He said Maher has approximately 20 years of experience as a firefighter and it would be more efficient to have one person serve on both boards since they typically meet back to back on the same day.

"If we have someone on the board with expertise in those areas, I thought maybe it would be a better idea to use that," Palmer said.

Holmes had been serving on the E911 Service Board and former Supervisor Chuck Morris on the Page County Emergency Management Commission. The board had planned to appoint the new Clarinda Supervisor to the Page County Emergency Management Commission once Morris' vacancy was filled.

Since Maher was receptive to the proposal, he was assigned to those boards.

The other board assignments approved during the meeting were Clarinda Cluster Local Decat Governance Board, the Clarinda Supervisor and Holmes as alternate; Fourth Judicial District Department of Correctional Services, Clarinda Supervisor and Holmes alternate; Human Services Council, Clarinda Supervisor and Maher as alternate; Hungry Canyons Alliance, Holmes and Maher as alternate; Juvenile Detention Center, Holmes and Maher as alternate; Loess Hills Development and Conservation Authority Board of Directors, Holmes; Page County Enterprise Zone Commission, Maher; Page County Landfill Association, Holmes and Maher as alternate; Page County Loss Control Coordinator for Liability Insurance Coverage, Maher; Page County MH/MR Coordinating Board, all three Supervisors; Regional Planning Authority Area 13, Maher and Holmes as alternate; Southwest Iowa Mental Health Regional Planning, Clarinda Supervisor and Holmes as alternate; Southwest Iowa Planning Council, Maher and Holmes as alternate; Waubonsie Mental Health Center, Maher and Holms as alternate; West Central Community Action, Maher and Maher as alternate; Workforce Investment Act, Maher and Clarinda Supervisor as alternate; Zion Recovery Services, Clarinda Supervisor and Maher as alternate.

Due to the resignation of Chuck Morris as District 3 Supervisors, which includes the city of Clarinda, his board assignments are currently vacant. Holmes proposed the new Supervisors representing Clarinda, once determined, fill those positions. Therefore, the representative for those assignments was designated simply as Clarinda Supervisor.

"We just kind of left it the way it was," Holmes said. "You finally get a voice. You finally figure out what's going on after about two years and you become effective. When you switch too much, you're so new you don't know what's going on."

Appointments were also made by the board to fill a series of expiring board terms. Those appointments were Wendy Meyer and Carin Mason, Board of Health; Jane Stimson, Conservation Board; Teresa Babcock, SIRHA; A.J. Lyman, SWIPCO; Elaine Farwell, Western Iowa Tourism; and Kalen Fulk, Zoning Board of Adjustment.

The Board of Supervisors was also scheduled to confirm the appointment of the township clerks and trustees in Page County. Those appointments, however, were tabled until the next meeting Jan. 17 to allow Holmes time to contact the individuals and affirm their willingness to serve in the roles.