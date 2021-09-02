Supervisors add property to tax rolls

Page County has returned nine parcels of property to the tax rolls.

During its meeting Aug. 24, the Page County Board of Supervisors approved two resolutions granting tax abatements to the owners of the property. Page County Treasurer Angie Dow met with the board to review the details of the tax abatement requests.

Dow said the resolutions presented to the board Tuesday would finalize the abatements following purchase of the properties during a county-held tax sale. The properties had gone through the normal tax sale process for two years without being purchased. Therefore, the county had taken ownership of the properties.

“They have completed the process and have filed to record deeds on those tax sales. So, now we just need to abate our taxes. We wait to do that until they’ve finish the process so we don’t abate taxes and then they don’t take deed. They are complete,” Dow said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Neal Williams agreed March 9 to take ownership of the property located at 804 South Ave. in Shenandoah. The board unanimously approved the necessary resolution to abate the taxes on the property.